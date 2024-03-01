The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire features all the original team fighting past spooky foes who are seeking revenge.

The rebooted franchise reunites both old and new Ghostbusters ready to face fear with proton packs.

The film promises not only the classic ghouls like Slimer but also new ghosts to challenge our heroes.

Whether you’re afraid or not the ghosts are on their way in the final trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. With the stakes higher than ever, we’re heading back to where it all began more than three decades ago - New York City - to face down all the specters that came before. That’s right, every single ghoul the original team fought will be seeking revenge in the second installment of the rebooted franchise that’s set to haunt theaters on March 22. Today’s teaser ups the scare factor to 1000, as Ghostbusters both old and new, come to face down fear itself with their proton packs on and ready for action.

In the trailer, the streets of Manhattan are frozen solid with fear as Patton Oswalt’s Dr. Hubert Wartzki explains that this isn’t just any old haunting - it’s one that’s literally scaring people to death. With citizens fully freezing during the most sweltering days of the New York City summer, the Ghostbusters know they have their hands full of this very special case. The lines between the living and the dead are getting blurry as sinister spirits are trying to break out from their cages beyond the walls of the afterlife. With no choice but to answer the call, the old team reunites with the youngsters and prepares to save the world all over again.

The teaser is scattered with shots of our fearless heroes, bringing back the entire Spengler family from the movie that rebooted the franchise - 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. A family that hunts ghosts together is a family that stays together with Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), and Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon) decked out in gear alongside Paul Rudd’s Gary Grooberson. Of the OG cast, the teaser only gives us a clear glimpse of Dan Aykroyd’s Dr. Ray Stantz but the whole team will park in the firehouse with Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray reprising their roles as Dr. Winston Zeddemore and Dr. Peter Venkman, respectively, along with fellow alums, Annie Potts and William Atherton. Along with Oswalt, James Acaster and Kumail Nanjiani will also be making their franchise debuts in Frozen Empire with Celeste O’Connor reprising her role as Lucky Domingo from the 2021 film.

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Will Be Stacked With Ghosts

As if the appearances of our beloved Ghostbusters of yesteryear weren’t enough to stoke the hype for the upcoming film, director Gil Kenan, who co-penned the movie alongside Jason Reitman, was sure to hit fans with another wave of nostalgia in the form of ghouls. Previously released media has foreshadowed the return of classics like Slimer and a tiny version of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man with plenty of new ghosties to put our skilled fighters to the test.

Check out the final trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire below, and grab your proton pack and catch the film in theaters when it arrives on March 22. You can read more about the next installment in the franchise here in our full guide.

