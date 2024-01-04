The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is a highly anticipated horror comedy sequel set to release on March 29, 2024.

The Funko Pop line for Frozen Empire has been unveiled, featuring new and returning characters, including the main villain Garraka and other ghosts.

The film follows the Ghostbusters as they face their toughest challenge yet, with a star-studded cast and an expanded Ghostbusters universe.

There are so many exciting blockbusters to look forward to in 2024. If you’re into horror comedies, then Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is definitely on your watch list. The sequel to 2021’s modest hit revival Ghostbusters: Afterlife haunts theaters this March, which means marketing for the film is heating up. Now, with just a couple of months till the film’s release, collectors are being treated to their first look at Frozen Empire’s line of Funko Pops, as first reported by Bloody Disgusting.

The five new Pops start out with two generations of Ghostbusters. Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) represents the new era of the paranormal team, while Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) is one fourth of the returning original team. However, what makes this collection spooky fun are the ghouls. The first wave of Pops not only confirm returning faces like the mini-State Puft Marshmallow men, but they also confirm the main villain's name. The horned demon seen in the trailer, along with all the previous marketing, is called Garraka and the event he puts New York City through is called the "Death Chill”. This evil entity will even come alongside other fresh ghosts like Pucky. The name explains it all, but this might be a new ghost in the same comedic family as Slimer who’s also making a comeback in Frozen Empire.

What’s 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ About?

Close

Frozen Empire picks up with Afterlife’s post credit scene that saw the Ghostbusters return to NYC. Egon Spengler’s family has also joined to take busting to the next level. Expanding the technology of the Ghostbusters universe, both old and new members are in for their toughest challenge yet when a new threat (Garraka) freezes all of New York in a second ice age. With a star-studded cast which includes Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coons, Frozen Empire looks to be the grandest adventure yet. Feeding into the new youthful energy brought on by the wonderful Afterlife, it feels like it combines the classic Ghostbusters style with the cartoonish fun that expanded the universe in the 80s series The Real Ghostbusters. Whatever the case may be. it’s the 40th anniversary of the series and there’s no better way to celebrate Ghostbusters than with a new film.

When Does ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Release?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire chills out theaters on March 29, 2024. Until then, you can answer the call by previewing the Funko Pop line above and watching Frozen Empire’s trailer below. The original Ghostbusters is also currently streaming on Hulu.