The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire crosses the $100 million mark at the global box office.

The Ghostbusters legacy lives on with a mix of nostalgia, horror, and more in the new sequel.

The franchise impact remains strong, with the new film passing the torch to the next generation of Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire may have lost its box office crown with the debut of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire this weekend, but that hasn’t stopped this spooky fun film from continuing its ghoulish success. Over the holiday weekend (the film’s second), Frozen Empire officially crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office.

Domestically, Frozen Empire made another $15.7 million at the box office, a modest 65% drop between weekends, which brings its total to $73.4 million. Then, internationally, the film made $11.2 million, bringing its total up to $35.1 million. The global box office total is now up to a haunting $108.5 million after its first full week of bustin’ ghosts. Frozen Empire was featured in 27 new markets this weekend and in its holdover locations, the film only dropped 38% from its debut weekend.

Bustin’ Still Makes Moviegoers Feel Good

Close

While reviews for Frozen Empire were mixed, for longtime fans of the Ghostbusters movies, the sequel provided a service that hadn’t been seen in the main series since 1989. It brought the original team back to where it all began in New York City for an adventure full of nostalgia and Easter Eggs. The likes of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson have now become mentoring figures for a new generation of Ghostbusters which includes Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard.

Frozen Empire did a great job injecting horror back into the franchise with some eerie atmosphere and terrifying new Ghosts. There are also a few deeper themes the film tries to tap into, like the fear of death and what it truly means to be a ghost. In that latter area, Frozen Empire plays with the audience's expectations a lot despite sticking pretty close to the ghost-busting formula established by the franchise's other installments.

‘Ghostbusters’ Remains a Popular Franchise

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Even though Ghostbusters has typically been a franchise that finishes its run around the $200 million range, its impact on pop culture can’t be understated. In its 40-year ghastly reign, this horror comedy series has provided endless laughs, scares, a slime-filled atmosphere, and a group of enduring characters. Frozen Empire has reminded us that this hasn’t changed much despite the new film officially passing the torch to the new Ghostbusters. It will be exciting to see how much Frozen Empire makes at the end of its frosty box office run and what the next ectoplasmic threat to this family will be. For now, Ghostbusters fans are likely happy this franchise is as strong as ever at the global box office.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is currently playing in theaters. Grab your tickets below.

Get Tickets