The film has earned $160 million globally, but domestic earnings fall short at just under $97 million.

Critics feel the movie relies too heavily on nostalgia, with mixed reviews affecting its success.

Columbia Pictures’ latest installment in the Ghostbusters franchise, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, is continuing in its struggling efforts to make a spirited impression at the box office. This weekend, the film raked in a cool $10.8 million from a hefty 8,500 screens across 58 international markets, bringing its international cumulative total to approximately $63 million. Globally, the film has now earned around $160 million. In France, the film debuted with $2.2 million, matching the opening figures of its predecessor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Italy also welcomed the supernatural spectacle with open arms, leading their box office with a $1 million debut.

Back on domestic turf, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is still attempting to draw in those fond of spooks and specters, amassing $5.8 million from 3,350 locations this weekend. Friday’s figures started at $1.4 million, with Saturday seeing a significant jump to $2.7 million, and Sunday projections estimate a take of $1.7 million. These numbers will push the domestic gross to just shy of $97 million by the end of Sunday. Looking ahead, the film is set to expand its international presence with key market releases in South Korea on April 17, followed by a Saudi Arabian debut on May 2.

Has 'Ghostbusters' Lost Its Appeal?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the quintessential legacy sequel, merging the new and original Ghostbusters teams. The ensemble includes Afterlife's McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Paul Rudd alongside the original series stalwarts Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. The merging of the old and the new is padded out by the addition of new faces including the likes of Patton Oswalt, Kumail Nanjiani, and Emily Alyn Lind bringing something different to the mix.

For comparison, Ghostbusters: Afterlife itself was a financial success, tapping into nostalgia while introducing the franchise to a new generation. It eventually amassed over $197 million globally, setting a strong foundation for Frozen Empire to build upon. However, it does seem as if the appetite for the Ghostbusters appears to be waning. Critical response to the movie was decidedly mixed, and Collider's Ross Bonaime was one of a few who was unconvinced by the film's merits. He wrote:

"[The] continued decision to constantly try to bring up the past instead of focusing more on telling a new story that ends up hurting this latest film. Simply showing a character, making a somewhat similar joke, or even recreating a scene from the first film isn’t helping this one in any way. It’s lazy and only reminds the audience that they’re not watching that original film instead. Granted, any new Ghostbusters film is going to live in the shadows of that first film, but Afterlife and Frozen Empire seem content to relax in that shadow and let it do the heavy lifting."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire continues to play in theatres, grab your tickets below.

