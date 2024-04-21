The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has scared up $176 million at the global box office.

The fifth movie in the franchise, it remains the lowest-grossing Ghostbusters movie.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, McKenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard.

While Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s box office has been somewhat disappointing, the horror comedy refuses to cross over at the box office. Through the film’s fifth weekend of release, Frozen Empire has made $176.1 million worldwide. This includes the film crossing $100 million at the domestic box office. Over the weekend, Frozen Empire made $6.7 million in 59 markets on over 7200 screens. The film’s international total is now up to $73.2 million. Also, Ghostbusters’ box office is looking to get a boost when the sequel opens in Saudi Arabia on May 2.

Domestically, Ghostbusters added another $4.4 million this weekend with its total now being at $102.9 million. As it stands, this is the lowest-grossing film in the franchise to date. Every past Ghostbusters film has at least crossed $200 million globally. The last film, Afterlife, ended its run at $204 million. Frozen Empire holds a reported $100 million budget, so it may still be able to squeeze out a profit, but it’s looking less likely by the day that the sequel will cross $200 million.

What Is ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ About?

Frozen Empire brought the Ghostbusters back to New York City in a ghoulish adventure that unites the classic team with the new generation. The team is fully operational once again with the Spengler family trying to live up to their name. However, when a frosty demonic entity known as Garraka unleashes “the death chill” onto the city, the Ghostbusters need every member to save New York.

The film, like Afterlife, harkens back to the practical effects that made the original haunts so beloved while also tapping more into the horror side of the franchise. Frozen Empire didn’t do as critically well as its predecessor, to say the least, and wasn’t as emotionally impactful as the franchise’s first legacy sequel, but it had enough laughs, scares, and nostalgic moments to be a worthwhile sequel. In a year when Ghostbusters is celebrating its 40th anniversary, Frozen Empire was a fun love letter to the series.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has been in theaters for a month, but it's still playing worldwide. The first two Ghostbusters films are also currently streaming on Hulu. While fans wait to see if the box office was good enough to grant the franchise another sequel, you can read Collider's review of the film here.

