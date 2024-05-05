The Big Picture Sony's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has become a modest hit, surpassing $100 million domestically and approaching the same milestone overseas.

The film, directed by Gil Kenan, serves as a direct sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife and a legacy sequel to the original films.

Despite mixed reviews, Frozen Empire has resonated with audiences, earning an 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and nearing a $200 million global haul.

Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire isn’t exactly a washout after all. The fifth installment in the long-running horror-comedy franchise had a soft opening but has stabilized itself in recent weeks to emerge as a modest hit. The Ghostbusters series has always skewed more domestic, and this proved to be true with Frozen Empire as well. Despite that, the film’s strong week-on-week holds helped it surpass the coveted $100 million milestone domestically, and now, over a month into its release, the film is on the verge of passing the same milestone in overseas markets as well.

In its seventh weekend, Frozen Empire grossed $1.8 million domestically and another $3 million from over 60 overseas markets. The film’s current domestic gross stands at $109 million, while its international gross stands at $85 million, for a cumulative global haul of $195 million. Frozen Empire will likely pass the $200 million mark globally, joining each of its four predecessors in that club. It also has a strong chance of overtaking its immediate predecessor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which generated $203 million worldwide in 2021.

Frozen Empire delivered a slightly higher domestic debut as compared to Afterlife, but fell short of the 2016 reboot, retroactively re-titled Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. Both movies generated around $130 million each domestically in their lifetime domestic runs, which seems like a bridge too far for Frozen Empire. Directed by Gil Kenan, the movie serves as both a direct sequel to Afterlife and a legacy sequel to the original two movies, directed by the late Ivan Reitman. Reviews for Frozen Empire have been mostly negative, with the film currently sitting at a “rotten” 43% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But as has been proven by its box office performance, the movie was more popular among audiences. It holds an 83% audience score on RT.

The 'Ghostbusters' Franchise Has Grossed Over $1.1 Billion Worldwide

Ghostbusters Movies Global Box Office Ghostbusters $295,582,480 Ghostbusters II $215,500,000 Ghostbusters: Answer the Call $229,008,658 Ghostbusters: Afterlife $203,540,177 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire $195,103,000

The highest-grossing installment of the franchise remains the classic first film, which generated nearly $300 million worldwide in 1984. Ghostbusters II made around $215 million globally five years later. The all-female reboot Answer the Call was released in 2016 after many stops and starts and generated nearly $230 million worldwide. But its reported budget of around $150 million dampened this relatively solid performance. Sony seemingly restricted Afterlife’s budget to around half this amount and allocated a reported $100 million for Frozen Empire.

Starring Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace, alongside Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, Frozen Empire is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

