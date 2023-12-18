The Big Picture Bill Murray returns as Dr. Peter Venkman in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, joining a new generation of ghost hunters.

The sequel brings together two generations of heroes, as Murray's character meets the cast of the new team.

Director Gil Kenan, known for films like Poltergeist, helms the new installment, which introduces a scary new antagonist to the franchise.

A new image from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has been shared by Empire Magazine, showing Bill Murray back in the world where a specialized team must protect the planet from the unpredictable threats that come from the afterlife. The actor has been portraying Dr. Peter Venkman since the original 1984 film, as the character became one of the founding members of the team alongside Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). But beyond the adventures he had during the first installments of the series, Venkman is now set to meet the cast of the new team that follows in the footsteps of the original crew.

The new image shows Murray on the set of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire talking to Paul Rudd, who is set to play Gary Grooberson once again in next year's sequel. The character was introduced during the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, as a fan of the original team who felt grateful for the opportunity of helping Egon's family with the mystery behind their haunted house. Two generations of heroes are set to work together in a sequel that will introduce new antagonists to the franchise, after the previous installment saw the young team fighting against Gozer.

The new generation of Ghostbusters includes Phoebe (McKenna Grace), Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), with Egon's grandchildren making their relative proud by saving the world from the colorful specters coming after it. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will introduce the Death Chill to the franchise, an unknown mist set to sink New York City into a scary winter in the middle of the summer. While the city's weather becomes unpredictable, a horned figure looms in the background of the mist, forcing the Ghostbusters to confront it before it can do any more damage to New York.

Who Directed 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'?

Close

Gil Kenan, the filmmaker behind titles such as Poltergeist and City of Ember, sat behind the camera for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, as the new team continues to improve their talents as professional ghost hunters. While Jason Reitman directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Kenan was part of the writing team behind that sequel, coming up with ideas for the introduction of Egon's family. Kenan was previously attached to direct the Five Nights at Freddy's film adaptation before Emma Tammi was selected by the studio, with the Ghostbusters franchise finally giving him the opportunity of working on a family-friendly horror story he wanted.

You can check out the new behind-the-scenes image from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire below, before the movie premieres in theaters on March 29, 2024: