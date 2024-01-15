The Big Picture Excitement is high for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, with fans eagerly anticipating a bigger and better adventure featuring new characters alongside familiar faces.

The anticipation for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is running high. Two years after Ghostbusters: Afterlife resurrected the franchise, the gang is getting back for a bigger and better adventure. The supernatural comedy will introduce new characters as well as bring back some familiar faces, and fans are all in for it. As the release date nears, more information about the cast and characters have been trickling down. This includes a new image of actor James Acaster unveiled by Empire Magazine.

Acaster, who is playing an inventor in the movie, is seen alongside Finn Wolfhard, Celeste O'Connor, Logan Kim, and Dan Aykroyd standing around one of his new inventions. One can see a sprawling laboratory behind them teasing a familiar trope of the franchise. Acaster, who is a new addition to the franchise, joins the Afterlife sequel which will see the old and the new Ghostbusters joining hands to save New York and the world from a chilling enemy.

Per writer Jason Reitman, Acaster is playing an inventor, Lars Pinfield, and will be responsible for some of the latest tech used by the crew. Referencing another inventor in the franchise Reitman explains, “James is not playing a Spengler, but he really falls in line with the Egon Spengler ‘type’.” Reitman also teased a team-up between Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz and Logan Kim’s young podcaster, “Ray and Podcast are buddies – Ray’s a mentor to him,” he says, “He’s renting Ray’s basement to shoot an Instagram series called ‘Repossessed’, where people bring in objects they think are haunted.”

Who Else Stars In ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’?

Reprising their roles from the previous features are Wolfhard as Trevor Spengler, McKenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler, O'Connor as Lucky Domingo, Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler, and Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson. Also part of the cast are Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, Ernie Hudson as Dr. Winston Zeddemore, Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz, and William Atherton as Walter Peck. The new faces include Patton Oswalt as Dr. Hubert Wartzki, Kumail Nanjiani as Nadeem Razmaadi, and Emily Alyn Lind. With a powerpacked cast list, the feature is going to be a memorable one for sure, luring in fans for nostalgia and a new generation who’ll be introduced to the ghost-busting world. The feature is helmed by Gil Kenan from a script he co-wrote with Reitman.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire debuts in theaters on March 22. Meanwhile, you can find out more details about the sequel with our guide here and check out the new image below: