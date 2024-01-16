The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire introduces new villains, described as "wild, original, and weird-as-f**k."

The film draws inspiration from the 80s animated series and aims to bring its unpredictable energy to the big screen.

The movie explores the Firehouse setting in more depth, giving fans a glimpse into the everyday lives of the Ghostbusters.

There are so many returning franchises to get excited about this year. However, if you’re a horror fan, the first major hit on your P.K.E meter is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The fourth entry in the mainline Ghostbusters series takes the team back to their roots in New York City. On top of that, while fans have been used to familiar ghouls like Gozer and Silmer, Frozen Empire is going to have a whole new batch of ghosts to bust. Frozen Empire has now released a new image, shared by Empire Magazine, which teases an upcoming villain for the movie. Director Gil Kenan also teased how The Real Ghostbusters influenced the latest spooky adventure. “Wild, original and weird-as-f**k villains,” is how the filmmaker described the new ghastly threats.

If you’re a fan of 80s cartoons, then this news is going to make you even happier. The original animated series, which was based on the 1984 classic, ran for seven seasons from 1986 to 1991 and took the concepts set up in the live-action films to their most cartoonish absurdity. That’s while still keeping the grounded “every person” feel of the universe. This was a series that had the iconic team go up against creatures like werechickens and the literal spirit of Halloween aka Samhain. Kenan aims to insert that same unpredictable energy into the film universe, saying, “We wanted to bring that show’s looseness and fearlessness to this movie. I think it’s going to surprise people just how big this film is.

The new “Sewer Dragon” that haunts the Ghostbusters Empire cover is a great example of that bold direction. The latest image of Frozen Empire’s new big bad also gives fans a new frosty look at the “Death Chill” that has taken over NYC. While still not officially named, in traditional fashion, Funko has recently revealed the name of the Ghostbusters’ main enemy is Garraka. With the exapnisve new scope of Frozen Empire, it will be interesting to see how the"weird" new villains fit into the franchise's overall lore.

'Frozen Empire' Looks Beyond 'The Real Ghostbusters' for Inspiration

Close

However, while The Real Ghostbusters has influenced the evil of Frozen Empire, the filmmakers have looked outside the franchise for inspiration for the Ghostbusters themselves. Producer Jason Reitman discussed the John Hughes references throughout the film, “That thing of a family in a station wagon, living in a crumbling home, the teenagers kicking back against their parents. (Finn Wolfhard’s) Trevor’s 18 now, so he’s like, ‘I’m an adult!’”

Wes Anderson was another notable influence with Reitman stating, “We wanted that Royal Tenenbaums thing of a family living on top of each other… but in the Ghostbusters’ Firehouse. We see the Firehouse way more than in any previous Ghostbusters film. What’s it like to sleep there, do laundry there? What’s the attic like?” That will have any Ghostbusters die-hard thinking of the 2009 video game which let fans explore the famous Firehouse to their heart's content.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire takes over theaters on March 22, 2024, and will see two generations of ghost hunters united. This includes Wolfhard, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, and Celeste O'Connor. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, January 18th. Until then, you can view the latest Frozen Empire image below: