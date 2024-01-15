The Big Picture Janine Melnitz, played by Annie Potts, returns in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and gets the chance to suit up and join in with the Ghostbusters to combat an icy threat.

Potts was surprised when director Gil Kenan informed her that Janine would be joining in on busting ghosts, but she was thrilled to finally be seen as a superhero alongside the guys.

Janine has her own equipment in the film, although it's not a proton pack, and Potts is relieved because they are heavy and she's "getting on a bit."

One of the most exciting developments about the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the return of fan favourite Janine Melnitz, played by the wonderful Annie Potts. And with an apocalyptic and icy threat on the horizon, even Janine is being forced into suiting up and joining the guys (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson) in ECTO-1. Potts has been speaking to Empire about the return of Janine to the franchise, and says it's about time another woman got the chance to help out.

“It’s a desperate situation, so it’s all hands on deck," she said. "It turns out Janine is quite capable – as most women tend to be when given the chance.”

Potts added that, although she'd been asked to reprise her role — naturally, given the return of the series to the New York firehouse — it was an unexpected piece of information that she got from director Gil Kenan when he let her know that this time, she'd be joining in when it came to busting some ghosts.

Close

“It came as a real surprise. We were weeks into shooting and Gil [Kenan, director] came up to me and said, ‘We think it’s time… We’re gonna have you suit up.’ I have to say I did get a kick out of it. Janine has served long and well, and I felt like she was finally getting her stripes, you know? She’s clearly stayed in touch with the guys [between Ghostbusters II and Frozen Empire], and she’s really been the keeper of the flame at the Firehouse. The Ghostbusters are kind of superheroes, so it’s very nice to finally be seen in that way, too.”

And as the image reveals, Janine's even got some kit of her own — although not everything is as it seems with her own equipment, as she teased: “It’s… not a proton pack. Thank God I didn’t have to put a pack on, because they’re murderously heavy, and us OGs are getting on a bit.”

When is 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Released?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire freezes its way into theaters on March 22. The film sees the return of original Ghostbusters Potts, Murray, Aykroyd and Hudson, alongside the likes of Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard, who joined the series for 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife. New additions to the cast include Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani.

Check out the film’s official trailer below.