The second Ice Age is going to hit us soon with the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, New York will feel the chills as the entire crew – old and new – is set to join hands to defeat a new nemesis. The franchise has been entertaining us for years whether we love the original crew or are a fan of the new one and the upcoming feature will certainly give us more reasons to root for them. As the release date gets closer, we’re getting better looks at the cast as well as the creatures they face. Now, we have a good look at the new big bad Garraka, unveiled by Total Film.

Garraka is menacing with her glowing blue eyes and sharp teeth while another image sees the old ghostbusting crew ready to take someone on and fans will notice along with them returns the iconic Ecto-1. Another image sees the new crew looking on in disgust as Trevor holds some kind of gooey liquid dripping from the ceiling. While the images do not give away anything it hypes us up for the new adventure.

What’s ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ About?

The upcoming pic is helmed by Gil Kenan from a script he co-wrote with Jason Reitman, it sees the Spengler family moving to New York City firehouse to help the original Ghostbusters, who have developed a new lab. Things take a turn when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a chilling evil force, which compels the Ghostbusters, old and new, to come together to save the world from the impending Ice Age.

The movie serves as the direct sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife and will feature some familiar faces and some new ones taking the adventure ahead. Reprising their roles from the previous features are Finn Wolfhard as Trevor Spengler, McKenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler, Celest O'Connor as Lucky Domingo, Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler, and Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson. Also, returning to the cast are Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, Ernie Hudson as Dr. Winston Zeddemore, Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz, and William Atherton as Walter Peck. While the new faces include Patton Oswalt as Dr. Hubert Wartzki, Kumail Nanjiani as Nadeem Razmaadi, James Acaster as Lars Pinfield, and Emily Alyn Lind.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire debuts in theaters on March 22. Meanwhile, you can find out more details about the sequel with our helpful guide here and check out the new images below: