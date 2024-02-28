The Big Picture Three new Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire posters showcase old and new favorites in a chilling ice-covered Manhattan.

The movie features the original Ghostbusters teaming up with the Spengler family and Gary Grooberson to battle a new villain.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives on March 22, 2024.

We're just three weeks away from the return of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and to mark that, Collider is answering the call from Sony to exclusively reveal these brand new posters promoting the launch of the film, featuring a return of some old favorites. The first poster is a classic hero shot, starring Ghostbusters old and new, with Paul Rudd and Bill Murray taking center stage, flanked by veterans Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson to Murray's right, and the next generation in the shape of Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, and Carrie Coon to Rudd's left.

The second poster features fan favorite Slimer, the green ghoul known for his insatiable appetite, smashing through the ice that envelopes New York City in the film, while the final poster sees another one of the delightful, charming, and absolutely sinister miniature Stay Puft Marshmallow menaces, pulling a Dumb and Dumber, and getting its tongue stuck on an icicle. All three posters make clear to emphasize the new ice age that appears to have covered Manhattan, showcasing the serious threat posed by Garraka, the ice-cold villain with blue horns that preys on fear, and has infected the city with the "Death Chill."

What Is 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' About?

The movie sees the three surviving original Ghostbusters, Peter Venkman (Murray), Ray Stantz (Aykroyd), and Winston Zeddemore (Hudson) back in action following the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, now working in tandem with the Spengler family—Callie (Coon), Trevor (Wolfhard) and Phoebe (Grace)—and Rudd's Gary Grooberson, back in the field of eliminating those pesky poltergeists.

The film is helmed by Gil Kenan, who took the directorial reins from his writing partner and director of the first film, Jason Reitman, and Kenan has drafted in some heavyweight names of his own for the film, including the likes of Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani, while the stacked cast also brings backLogan Kim and Celeste O'Connor. Furthermore, Annie Potts is set to return as the team's multifaceted receptionist, Janine Melnitz, while William Atherton will make his way back to New York to embody the Ghostbusters' longstanding rival, Walter Peck. Regrettably, Sigourney Weaver will not be part of this installment but, nevertheless, the movie promises to skillfully blend elements of the series' history and its new direction, ensuring a captivating mix of nostalgia and new twists, chills, and thrills.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will haunt theaters across the world from March 22. Read our official guide here for everything you need to know about the spooky sequel. Check out the new posters above.