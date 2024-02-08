The Big Picture AMC Theatres has unveiled a Ghostbusters -themed popcorn bucket in the form of a Ghost Trap, adding to the excitement for the release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

The design of the popcorn bucket is classy, simple, and reminiscent of the retro 80s style, capturing the spirit of the franchise.

Frozen Empire aims to combine the success of the original films with the coming-of-age refresh of Afterlife and the thrills of The Real Ghostbusters cartoon, creating a love letter to the entire Ghostbusters franchise.

When it comes to big modern blockbuster releases, novelty popcorn buckets have become all the rage. No matter the genre, whether it’s a musical with Mean Girls or an action sci-fi epic like Dune: Part Two, everyone can’t resist a creative way to enjoy the movies’ most treasured snack. If you’re a horror fan, one of the most anticipated releases in the next couple of months is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Now, while fans get their cosplays and personal Echo-1s ready, AMC Theatres has just unveiled their next popcorn bucket themed after Frozen Empire.

Teased on AMC’s TikTok, the bucket will fittingly be in the form of a Ghost Trap. Arguably the most famous tool in the Ghostbusters’ arsenal, it authentically captures the spirit of the spooky containment device and the franchise as a whole. Unlike another one of AMC’s buckets for Dune, which hilariously went viral for all the wrong reasons recently, this Ghostbusters design is classy, simple and filled with retro 80s goodness. The cautionary black and yellow color scheme simply pops with the popcorn itself being contained at the top. Almost as if these haunted kernels were trying to escape the Ghostbusters’ grasp like they were a starving Slimer. Frozen Empire’s marketing has been smartly focusing on the nostalgia of the original two films as two generations of Ghostbusters are uniting. This ghoulish bucket only adds to the exciting return to one of horror’s most beloved comedic offerings.

What’s ‘Frozen Empire’ About?

After the events of the endlessly lovable Afterlife, the Ghostbusters are back together, stopping the latest ghostly threats in New York City. However, Ray, Peter, Winston, and Janine have expanded the team to include the franchise’s new generation with Egon’s family in tow. The original Ghostbusters are going to need all the help they can get too, as a new frosty entity known as “The Death Chill” has been unleashed on the city. With NYC being completely frozen in a block of ice, only the new and improved Ghostbusters team can answer the dreadful call. Frozen Empire isn’t just trying to replicate the success of the first films either. Combining the coming-of-age refresh found in Afterlife with the thrills of The Real Ghostbusters cartoon, the filmmakers look to create an absolute love letter to the entire franchise. A series that celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and has been featured in countless video games, TV shows, and comic books outside Ghostbusters’ traditional cinematic adventures. The film will also have a bit of Wes Anderson flare to keep longtime fans of the franchise on their ectoplasmic tiptoes.

When Does ‘Frozen Empire’ Release?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire races to theaters on March 22, 2024. The film stars the massive ensemble of Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and so many more. While horror fans wait to slide down Ghostbusters HQ’s fire pole once more, you can preview Frozen Empire’s popcorn bucket and its freshly released trailer below.