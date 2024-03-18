The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire reunites old and new Ghostbusters to save the world.

The film features familiar faces like Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd, along with Bill Murray and Dan Ackroyd.

A new poster for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire promises an immersive experience in 4DX.

We are just days away from Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and the chills are already spreading with new posters making their way to the fans. The second Ice Age is impending as the new antagonist, Garraka, and her minions take over New York City in the new poster, shared by Bloody Disgusting. And the new deadly apparition isn’t alone, as we can see franchise mainstay Slimer enhancing the chaos.

The upcoming feature will reunite the old Ghostbusters and the new as we see the Spengler family moving to the New York City firehouse to help the OGs (Original Ghostbusters). Things take a turn when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes a chilling evil force, Garraka, which compels the Ghostbusters, old and new, to come together to save the world from the impending Ice Age. The feature serves as the direct sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife and will feature some familiar faces along with a few new additions taking on the adventure ahead.

‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Is Full of Surprises

Image via Sony

The upcoming feature is helmed by Gil Kenan from a script he co-wrote with Jason Reitman. Frozen Empire will round up many elements from the franchise spanning over 40 years. Along with the familiar faces of the cast, the feature is also expected to bring back some fan-favorite specters like Slimer and the Library Ghost, among others as seen in the trailers. Previously revealed, images also showcased the return of the iconic Ecto-1 car as well.

Speaking of the familiar faces reprising their roles from the previous features are Finn Wolfhard as Trevor Spengler, McKenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler, Celest O'Connor as Lucky Domingo, Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler, and Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson. Further rounding out the cast are Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, Ernie Hudson as Dr. Winston Zeddemore, Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz, and William Atherton as Walter Peck. While the new faces include James Acaster as Lars Pinfield, Patton Oswalt as Dr. Hubert Wartzki, Kumail Nanjiani as Nadeem Razmaadi, and Emily Alyn Lind.

Ghostbusters is without a doubt among the long-running franchises that keep on giving. With each iteration, fans get new characters and ghosts to favor. Frozen Empire has something for everyone, whether one is a long-time fan or a casual viewer. With a new threat and the entire team banding together, the upcoming feature will keep fans glued to their seats.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire debuts in theaters on March 22. Meanwhile, you can find out more details about the sequel with our helpful guide here and check out the new poster below:

