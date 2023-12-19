ghostbusters frozen empire poster

The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the fifth film in the franchise, features the original team returning to NYC to face a new group of never-before-seen ghosts.

The movie marks a fresh start for the franchise, uniting the two generations of Ghostbusters and introducing new technology.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will be released on March 29, 2024, and fans can expect exciting surprises from director Gil Kenan.

There are so many hotly anticipated sequels coming in 2024, but one of the first major releases of the calendar year is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The fifth Ghostbusters film and the fourth in the main series sees the original team return to New York City with the next generation of paranormal investigators introduced in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The first exciting trailer showcased a dire frosty situation in NYC and now the latest poster for Frozen Empire teases the group of ghastly ghouls that the team will go up against.

The new poster has the largest team of Ghostbusters yet in the heart of a frozen New York. The iconic Ecto-1 is by their side, and they're going to need all the help they can get as they’re about to face off against a group of never-before-seen ghosts. This includes a dreadful dragon-looking beast and presumably the main villain of the film who’s still being kept in the shadows, but distinctly features a set of menacing horns. While Ghostbusters fans still don’t know much about this upcoming threat, thanks to some recent teases by Empire Magazine, we’re officially out of the franchise’s “Gozer era”. This is a fresh start for the franchise that unites the two generations of Ghostbusters. However, that being said, there will be more than a few connections to the series’ ghostly part. Besides the returning cast, the poster also highlights the return of Ghostbuster's most popular and mischievous ghost, Slimer. That’s sure to bring back hilarious trauma for Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman.

The Ghostbusters Better Pack the Winter Gear

With the franchise rightfully returning to New York and the Ghostbuster firehouse, the film looks to take the series into the 21st century. That means new technology thanks to a top-secret research lab. Busting has never felt this good, but when an ancient artifact brings the city into a second ice age, the Ghostbusters are once again the only ones to call. Their line-up this time around includes Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, and Celeste O'Connor. New additions to the cast include Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani. There will also be a prequel comic that fills in the gap between Afterlife and Frozen Empire.

When Does ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Release?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire exclusively haunts movie theaters on March 29, 2024. Ghostbusters: Afterlife was such a breath of fresh air for the franchise, so it’ll be exciting to see what director Gil Kenan has in store for this fan-favorite oddball group of paranormal investigators. While fans wait for the next trailer, you can view the new icy poster below.