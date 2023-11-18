The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire brings the franchise back to its roots in New York City, reuniting the two generations of the paranormal team.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife revived the franchise, honoring the late Harold Ramis and featuring a beloved cast of original and new members.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will be released in theaters on March 29, 2024, just two days after the first issue of the prequel comic Ghostbusters: Back in Town is released.

With the year quickly coming to a close, there are so many exciting films to look forward to in 2024. Among the horror variety, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is one of the more intriguing genre adventures in the first half of the year. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel is returning the franchise to New York City and now, after the first Frozen Empire trailer dropped last week, a new prequel comic from Dark Horse will fill in the gaps between the films.

The four-issue miniseries titled Ghostbusters: Back in Town will be written by David Booher with art by Blue Delliquanti and takes place a year and half after the events of Afterlife. The official plot synopsis reads:

“The Ghostbusters are officially back in business and headed to where it all began: New York City! Callie, Gary, Trevor, and Phoebe are moving into the Firehouse and ready to take on the Spengler family business…or are they? Ghostbusting on top of changing family dynamics has a way of going awry––and that’s exactly what one paranormal force is counting on.”

When talking about his excitement for Back in Town, Frozen Empire’s writer-producer Jason Reitman said, “Our friends at Dark Horse have picked up the Spengler family and hand-delivered them to Manhattan where they will begin their journey back into Ghostbusting! It has been a personal thrill to collaborate with this incredible group of artists and storytellers on new chapters in the proton jungle.”

What’s ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ About?

Like stated before, Frozen Empire brings the Ghostbuster back to New York while reuniting the two generations of the cinematic paranormal team. Egon Spengler’s family setup in Afterlife and the original team of Ray Stantz, Winston Zeddemore, and Peter Venkman. After an ancient artifact throws NYC into a second ice age, with the help of their new high-tech research lab, the only ones left to call to save the day are the Ghostbusters.

‘Afterlife’ Brought New Life to the Franchise

While Ghostbusters was a dormant franchise for decades before the 2016 reboot, Afterlife was the film that reminded fans of what made the franchise so ghoulishly special in the first place. It took the horror comedy approach of the first two films and adapted it into a rousing coming-of-age story. The focus on the Spengler family legacy was a great way to honor the late great Harold Ramis while literally keeping the actor’s loving spirit involved in the franchise. It was also just wonderful to see Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson back in their iconic jumpsuits together. That being said, what makes Frozen Empire enticing is it brings the Ghostbusters back to their roots in the city that never sleeps. That only means we’re probably going to get a lot more action in Echo-1 with the largest group of Ghostbusters the franchise has ever seen. The returning cast also includes McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, Celeste O’ Connor, Carrie Coon, and Paul Rudd, while new additions to the spooky universe include Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani.

When Does ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Release?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theaters on March 29, 2024. That’s just two days after Back in Town releases its first issue on March 27. Until then, you can view the first issue’s current cover by Kyle Lambert featuring Grace, Coon, Rudd, Wolfhard, and Hudson in front of the Ghostbusters' firehouse down below. There’s also an alternate cover of Wolfhard covering up the Echo-1 at a gas station on the Spengler family's way back to New York.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Release Date March 29, 2024 Director Gil Kenan Cast Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Emily Alyn Lind, Finn Wolfhard, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson Main Genre Adventure Genres Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Fantasy Writers Gil Kenan, Jason Reitman

