Sony's spooky spectral sequel, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, has made a spirited debut, kicking off its box office journey with a cool $4.7 million in Thursday previews. The opening salvo sets the icy stage for a widespread cinematic cold snap on Friday, slightly edging out its predecessor, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which garnered $4.5 million in previews and reignited the spark of the iconic franchise birthed by the late Ivan Reitman. This time around, the directorial torch has been passed from Jason Reitman, who helmed Afterlife, to Gil Kenan, who serves as co-writer with Reitman on the story as well.

With eyes set on dominating the weekend box office, Sony is forecasting an opening ranging between $43 million to $44 million for Frozen Empire. Meanwhile, industry trackers are even more optimistic, hinting at a debut north of $45 million. To put this in context, Afterlife made its bow amid the chaos that was the middle of the pandemic, with life attempting to return to normal, and with a $44 million domestic opening. Despite a lukewarm reception from critics, as evidenced by Frozen Empire's 44 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film could see a box office boost from positive audience responses, which sits at a contrasting 86%.

Who is in 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'?

As for what the movie is actually about, Frozen Empire unfolds two years after Afterlife, welcoming back familiar faces such as Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim. The cast is given a proton pack-sized boost by the presence of original Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and William Atherton, with Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt crossing the streams and joining the cast as well.

Put together by Kenan and Reitman, the film's plot sees the Spengler family — inhabiting the iconic firehouse in New York City now after moving back from Oklahoma following the events of Afterlife — allying with the original Ghostbusters, now running an advanced and secret research lab, to elevate ghostbusting to unprecedented heights. However, the emergence of a powerful and ancient artifact, the threat within, and an immense ghostly army waiting in the wings threaten to plunge the city into a deadly chill, prompting the old and the new guard to join forces to thwart a looming second Ice Age and safeguard their world.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is currently playing in theatres now.