The Big Picture The release date for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has been moved up by a week to March 22nd.

This is the fifth film in the Ghostbusters series, with the original team returning to NYC and new paranormal investigators introduced.

Gil Kenan directs this sequel, taking over from Jason Reitman, who now has a production role.

Good news for all those haunted by spooky spectres — your call will be answered one week earlier as the release date for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has been pushed up by a week, from March 29th to March 22nd. The fifth Ghostbusters film and the fourth in the main series sees the original team return to New York City with the next generation of paranormal investigators introduced in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Gil Kenan takes over the directing duties from Jason Reitman on the sequel, with Kenan and Reitman sharing writing duties and Reitman moving to a production role.

The Ghostbusting line-up this time around includes Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, McKenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Logan Kim, and Celeste O'Connor. New additions to the cast include Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani, while a prequel comic is also set to be released which will fill in the gaps between Afterlife and Frozen Empire.

In the upcoming sequel, two generations of heroes will unite to face new villains, following the young team's battle against Gozer in the previous film. This new chapter will feature the next generation of Ghostbusters, including Phoebe, Trevor, and Callie Spengler, who continue Egon's legacy by defending the world against vibrant ghosts. Frozen Empire introduces the Death Chill, a mysterious fog that threatens to plunge New York City into a terrifying winter amidst summer. As the city grapples with the erratic weather, a menacing, horned figure emerges from the mist, challenging the Ghostbusters to avert further chaos in New York.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a sequel to the original Ghostbusters movies, takes place thirty years after Ghostbusters II. The plot centers around Callie Spengler and her family, who move to Oklahoma after inheriting a farm from her deceased father, Egon Spengler, portrayed by Harold Ramis.

How Much Has the 'Ghostbusters' Franchise Earned?

As of now, the Ghostbusters franchise has accumulated approximately $944.4 million at the box office. This figure includes earnings from the original 1984 Ghostbusters film, which earned $295.5 million, and its sequel, Ghostbusters IIfrom 1989, which contributed $215.4 million. The 2016 female-led Ghostbusters reboot added $229.1 million to the franchise's earnings. More recently, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, released in 2021, contributed about $204.4 million to the overall box office total of the franchise. The franchise will cross the $1 billion mark with the release of Frozen Empires in theaters.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit theaters worldwide on March 22, 2024 Ghostbusters: Afterlife is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

