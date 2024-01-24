The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire brings together the new generation of Ghostbusters, suitably equipped in classic uniforms.

The marketing for the film has highlighted the return of the original Ghostbusters, but the latest images set the stage for an exciting future.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire arrives in theaters on March 22, 2024.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Ghostbusters franchise, with the famous cinematic paranormal team quickly gearing up for their next mission. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to haunt theaters everywhere in March. In preparation, Sony has been celebrating the series’ spooky return with a whole slew of new images, toys, and plot details ahead of the sequel's eventual second trailer. Now, the latest behind-the-scenes images have the next generation of Ghostbusters suiting up. Debuted by Fandango, the two new images focus on Egon Spengler’s family, comprised of Carrie Coon’s Callie, Mckenna Grace’s Phoebe, and Finn Wolfhard’s Trevor, alongside Phoebe’s former teacher and fellow Ghostbusters fanatic Mr. Grooberson. The latter of which is played once again by the always lovable Paul Rudd.

The core group represents a majority of the team’s new members, and they are all suited up in the classic Ghostbusters uniforms with their names on the front and the franchise logo on the arm sleeve. The final image sees Rudd and Coon investigating in a familiar location in the Ghostbusters’ Firehouse, the basement housing the Ecto-Containment Unit which played a key role in the hectic events of the first film. It has seen better days as the unit is completely frozen over and there’s a fresh hole in the wall.

What Is ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ About?

Close

Frozen Empire brings the Ghostbusters back to New York City. The Spengler family has taken on Egon’s legacy with the help of Dr. Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts). However, when a new threat causes a "Death Chill" over NYC, the Ghostbusters are going to need the combined strength of both generations, along with the help of new technology, to save the day.

Most of the marketing has focused on the original Ghostbusters returning to full capacity. However, these new images are a great reminder that Frozen Empire looks to be a love letter to the franchise while also paving an exciting future for the larger Ghostbusters universe. It’s going to be exciting to see this team bounce off one another considering the wide age gap and brilliant range of comedic talent that lines this cast. Despite Ghostbusters being 40 years old, with every new image, it feels like the franchise is still in its prime. The story for Frozen Empire will move beyond the original films, taking inspiration from the hit 80s animated series The Real Ghostbusters and filmmakers like Wes Anderson.

When Does ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Release?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire sets its frosty Ghost Trap in theaters on March 22, 2024. Until then, you can view the new behind the scenes images above and the previously released teaser below.