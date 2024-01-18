The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the fourth main film in the franchise, releasing in March 2024.

The latest image reveals Slimer's return, staying true to the character's original design.

The new film involves two generations of Ghostbusters teaming up to fight off ghostly threats and save New York City from an icy apocalypse.

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the Ghostbusters franchise. While there are a ton of exciting ways Sony’s celebrating the series this year, there’s nothing as anticipated as the new film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The fourth main entry in the spooky horror comedy franchise haunts theaters this March. Because of that, new images and promotional material have been aplenty the last number of weeks. Now, the latest image from Frozen Empire gives fans the best look at Slimer’s return.

The image, debuted exclusively by Empire Magazine, has our favorite green food-loving ghoul in an eerily lit location surrounded by empty candy wrappers and a Ghost Trap that has seen better days. It’s anyone’s guess where Slimer could be, but this could be a new room located in the Ghostbusters’ famed Firehouse. Maybe they could be hiding in the attic. The further exploration of their HQ was something that producer Jason Reitman recently teased. As for Slimer, we haven’t seen the goofy ghost since Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. However, in this continuity, they were last seen in Ghostbusters II in 1989.

The hungry entity was the first ghost this iconic paranormal team captured in the original classic at the Sedgewick Hotel. Since then, Slimer has become one of the unofficial mascots of the series, appearing in almost every iteration. This includes The Real Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters: The Video Game. As for the new film, Slimer’s role is a bit of a mystery, but it’ll most likely serve as comic relief like the past films. Whatever the case may be, it’s just nice to see the filmmakers sticking closely to the character’s original design. Slimer doesn’t look overly done and feels ripped straight out of 1984.

What’s ‘Frozen Empire’ About?

Close

After the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Ghostbusters have reformed back in New York City. Two generations of the team are working side-by-side with new technology to fight off the latest ghostly threats. However, when NYC gets frozen over in what’s known as the “Death Chill” caused by a new demonic entity called Garraka, the expanded team faces their biggest test yet. It’s a nostalgia trip full of old and fresh ghosts running amok in the city that never sleeps. The Ghostbusters in the icy battle include Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Carrie Coons, Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, and Finn Wolfhard.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire answers the call in theaters on March 22, 2024. Until then, you can view Slimer’s new glam shot and the previously released teaser below.

Image via Sony

Find Tickets Now