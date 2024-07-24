The Big Picture Despite box office struggles, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire thrives on Netflix, showcasing streaming's power in reviving interest in films.

The franchise's iconic appeal remains strong, as streaming success hints at a potential future in the digital realm for Ghostbusters.

While financial expectations may not have been met, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's heartwarming story continues to resonate with fans.

In March 2024, the iconic horror-comedy franchise, Ghostbusters, released its fifth installment, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Despite critical acclaim, the movie struggled at the box office, earning $160 million against its $100 million budget. Though not a total flop, these numbers suggest that the billion-dollar franchise may be losing its theatrical appeal.

The Ghostbusters series began with the wildly successful 1984 film, starring Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd. After a sequel in 1989, the franchise took a long break before being revived in 2016 with an all-female cast. Five years later, another reboot followed in the form of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, this time bringing in a new generation while connecting to the original films.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire continues this trend, focusing on Phoebe (McKenna Grace), the ambitious teenage granddaughter of Egon Spengler, who, along with her family, returns to New York City to take up the Ghostbusters mantle. Despite earning a respectable audience score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film's 43% critic rating and underwhelming box office performance reveal a scary truth about the franchise's future.

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Is Performing Well on Netflix

Image via Sony

Nevertheless, Frozen Empire has found new life on Netflix, rocketing to the top as the platform’s #1 movie. The surprising turn of events demonstrates the power of streaming platforms in reviving interest and giving a second chance to films that may have faltered in theaters. While the movie didn’t break even financially, its success on Netflix suggests that there is still an audience eager for ghost-hunting adventures, albeit in the comfort of their own homes.

With a blend of nostalgic callbacks, new mythological threats, and beloved characters, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire may have struggled to find its footing in theaters, but its spooky charm and heartwarming story are clearly resonating with streaming audiences. Whether this means the end of the franchise on the big screen or a new beginning in the digital realm remains to be seen, but for now, fans can enjoy Phoebe and her team’s ghostbusting exploits from the comfort of their couches.

As the Ghostbusters saga continues to evolve, it’s clear that the franchise has a lasting appeal that transcends box office numbers. While Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire may not have met financial expectations, its success on Netflix proves that good stories and beloved characters will always find a way to haunt our hearts. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the spooktacular adventures of the Ghostbusters, old and new.