The Big Picture Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire introduces a new era of proton pack-wielding heroes facing a supernatural threat capable of causing a second Ice Age.

The original Ghostbusters team joins forces with the Spengler family to take on the "Death Chill" and save the world from freezing.

The new film brings together a mix of old and new cast members, including Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, and returning actors like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd.

New York has a ghost problem, and everyone knows exactly who to call. Sony unleashed a chilling new trailer today for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife which introduced a new era of proton pack-wielding heroes to the big screen. The rookies now have to take on a greater supernatural threat than ever before - one capable of plunging the world into a second Ice Age and endangering all of humanity in the process. The new footage offers another glimpse at the ghouls the Spengler family will have to face, though they won't have to enter the fight alone.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will take things back to the firehouse where it all began as the Big Apple enjoys the sweltering summer. After collaborating with the surviving three Ghostbusters Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), the Spengler family are now ready for their first tour as official members of the team. The original members haven't been idle since their first two adventures, however, as they've been hard at work revolutionizing the busting of ghosts in their research lab. This time around, they'll take a more active role in the field alongside the newcomers, given the high stakes of this terrifying and icy new threat known as the "Death Chill." With their new gadgets, they'll battle foes both new and familiar, from the mischievous Slimer to potentially Vigo the Carpathian, to save the world before everyone is lost to the frost.

The cause of this "Death Chill" is an imposing new horned, blue-eyed villain fit for the "post-Gozerian era" that new director and Afterlife co-writer Gil Kenan teased in a recent interview with Empire Magazine. Named Garraka, this icy new ghoul appears to prey on fear and gives the new Ghostbusters a unique threat of their own that doesn't directly draw on the ghosts of the past. Although the veterans will be vital to saving the day, this film is being set up as a chance for Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace) to truly come into their own as a team and a family.

Who Else Will Brave the Cold in 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'?

Close

Kenan took the directorial reins from his writing partner and director of the first film, Jason Reitman, and with his reign came a host of new additions to the franchise. Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani bring extra talent and humor to the already-stacked horror comedy, which is also set to bring back Logan Kim and Celeste O'Connor. Additionally, Annie Potts will once again reprise her role as the team's versatile receptionist Janine Melnitz, and William Atherton will return to New York as the Ghostbusters' old nemesis, Walter Peck. There will sadly be no Sigourney Weaver this time around, but the film still has plenty to create a delightfully chilling marriage of the past and present of the series.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will haunt theaters everywhere on March 22. Read our official guide here for everything you need to know about the spooky reboot prequel and check out the trailer below for a new look at what horrors await.

​​​​​​​