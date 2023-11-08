The Big Picture Sony has unveiled the trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, revealing a new evil force that threatens to trigger a second Ice Age.

The sequel will see the return of the Spengler family, joined by original Ghostbusters members Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore.

The film arrives in theaters on March 29, 2024

Sony has unveiled the first trailer for their upcoming Ghostbusters sequel and revealed its tantalizing title Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire—which explains why the iconic logo was frozen in the last tease for the film. The trailer showcases the discovery and escape of a new evil force which—if released—would trigger a new Ice Age that threatens not just the safety of New York City, but the entire world. Who are you going to call to solve this ghostly problem?

Following the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Ghostbusters fans can expect the return of Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace) as they become fully-fledged Ghostbusters, complete with those iconic jumpsuits they donned at the end of the first film. But fear not! If the idea of stopping a second Ice Age feels like a daunting threat for a bunch of rookie Ghostbusters to face, they will be joined by two of the original Ghostbusters: Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd) and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson). Sigourney Weaver, however, will not be appearing in the sequel, as she told Collider back in May, "No, I mean, I wasn't asked to be in this Ghostbusters, and I think, you know, a little of us goes a long way."

What Is the New 'Ghostbusters' Movie About?

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel was first teased at CinemaCon back in early 2022, with Jason Reitman—the director of the first film—confirming that it was a follow-up to Afterlife in June 2022. Reitman did not return to direct Frozen Empire, but he did pen the screenplay alongside Gil Kenan, who went on to direct the sequel. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, was a direct sequel to the original Ghostbusters films, set three decades following the events of Ghostbusters II. It followed Callie Spengler and her family as they relocated to Oklahoma, after inheriting her late father Egon Spengler's (Harold Ramis) farm, following his death. The movie generated a box office revenue of $205 million, exceeding its $75 million budget, much to the satisfaction of Sony Pictures. In addition to the trailer and new title, we also learned more about Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire's plot:

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit theaters worldwide on March 29, 2024. Check out the trailer for the movie above.