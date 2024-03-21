When there's something strange in your neighborhood, who you gonna call? You probably already know the answer, and there are undoubtedly going to be many calls made to New York City's favorite specter-stoppers when Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premieres soon. Now the question isn't "who you gonna call," but "when you gotta call."

Taking place just a few years after the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the latest Ghostbusters film sees the Spangler family move to the legendary team's hometown of New York City. While the original Ghostbusters are continuing to enjoy their retirement, Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace) hopes to lead a new generation of ghost-hunting heroes, including her brother Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard), her mother Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), and her former teacher Gary Gooberson (Paul Rudd). The new Ghostbusters will need to put all their knowledge and training to the test when an ancient demon threatens to throw New York City into a new ice age.

This so-called "Death Chill" marks the greatest threat that the titular heroes have ever faced, so they'll certainly need the help of some old friends to take the icy specter on. Thankfully, you won't have to wait too long, as the three-year wait for a new Ghostbusters film is nearly over. To find out when you can see Ghostbusters' latest adventure, here is where to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

A cold cataclysm creeps over New York and its resident ghoul experts when Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premieres in the United States and Canada on Friday, March 22nd, 2024. The release date was initially planned for the week after but was moved up by Sony in a likely bid to avoid Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which releases on the same date and even features the word "Empire" in its title. If neither the United States nor Canada are your country of residence, refer to the chart below for a larger list of when and where Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is releasing worldwide:

Country Release Date Germany March 21st, 2024 Portugal March 21st, 2024 Slovakia March 21st, 2024 Canada March 22nd, 2024 United States March 22nd, 2024 Argentina March 28th, 2024 Australia March 28th, 2024 Hungary March 28th, 2024 Netherlands March 28th, 2024 Ukraine March 28th, 2024 Estonia March 29th, 2024 Spain March 29th, 2024 United Kingdom March 29th, 2024 Iceland March 29th, 2024 Japan March 29th, 2024 Mexico March 29th, 2024 Turkey March 29th, 2024 Finland April 3rd, 2024 Sweden April 3rd, 2024 Taiwan April 3rd, 2024 France April 10th, 2024 Singapore April 10th, 2024 Italy April 11th, 2024

Is 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' in Theaters?

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will follow all the prior Ghostbusters films by releasing exclusively in theaters this March. The film will mark a midpoint in what is a pretty big month for Sony Pictures, releasing a month after the multiversal Spider-Man spin-off, Madame Web, and a few months before the latest Spider-Man villain film, Kraven the Hunter. Sony has announced no plans for a streaming release at this time. Still, given the company's historic streaming strategy, there's a good chance that the production company will be teaming up with Netflix once again as a way to bring Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire to streaming.

Find Showtimes for 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

To find a theater near you playing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and to buy your tickets in advance, refer to the links below for showtimes for the latest Ghostbusters film.

Watch the Trailer for 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire'

Sony released a new official trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on January 29th, 2024. Not only does the trailer reunite fans with the new Ghostbusters of Phoebe, Trevor, Callie, and Gary, but we also get to see favorites from the original films like Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts), Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson). Not only do the original heroes return, but we also get to see some old troublemakers from the Ghostbusters franchise make a comeback, such as the troublesome government cynic Walter Peck (William Atherton) and the ever-gluttonous ghost Slimer. Those two still pale in comparison to whatever nefarious force is behind the Death Chill, which is slowly turning New York into an icy wasteland capable of scaring people to death. Literally.

What is 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' About?

The official plot synopsis for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire reads as follows:

"In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age."

Where to Watch the Other 'Ghostbusters' Movies Online

'Ghostbusters' (1984)

The movie that started it all, Ghostbusters quickly evolved from a cult classic into a household name in a lightning-fast amount of time. The Ivan Reitman-directed classic sees a group of scientists try to prove that ghosts exist, even starting a new ghost-hunting business. They get to prove themselves when an ancient entity known as Gozer (Slavitza Jovan) seeks to destroy all of humanity. Ghostbusters is available to rent or buy on Apple TV.

'Ghostbusters II' (1989)

The story continues in Ghostbusters II, which begins with the Ghostbusters going through pretty tough times. Despite saving the world just a few years ago, the quartet of ghostly exterminators still isn't taken seriously by society, with many still thinking that ghosts are nothing more than a hoax. They get yet another chance to prove them right when another ancient entity named Vigo the Carpathian (Wilhelm von Homburg) attempts to plunge New York into "a season of evil." Ghostbusters II is available to rent or buy on Apple TV.

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' (2021)

Though there was an attempt to reboot the series with the controversial 2016 remake, Ghostbusters: Afterlife circles back to the original timeline, taking place several decades after the events of Ghostbusters II. Phoebe, Trevor, and Callie Spengler move to a rural town following the news that Callie's father and Phoebe and Trevor's grandfather had passed away. That, of course, would be Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) - arguably the most brilliant member of the original Ghostbusters quartet. After Egon's grandkids discover what their grandfather did for a living, they also find that Egon was investigating the potential return of a ruthless enemy. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is available to rent or buy on Apple TV.

