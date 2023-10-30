The Big Picture Hasbro is honoring the 40th anniversary of the Ghostbusters franchise with a new edition of their Ghost Trap and P.K.E. Meter.

The fully functional and screen accurate equipment includes light-up capabilities and display bases for fans to complete their Ghostbusters cosplay.

The set is expected to arrive by fall 2024.

With Halloween almost here, Ghostbusters is a quintessential watch if you're in the mood for a horror comedy. The classic 1984 film directed by Ivan Reitman will be celebrating its 40th anniversary and Hasbro will be honoring the franchise in style with the newest edition to their Ghostbusters Plasma Series. This would be their version of the iconic Ghost Trap and P.K.E Meter. This crowd funded project will run from October 27 to December 11, 2023 and has already reached its target of 10,000 back orders.

That shouldn’t be a surprise given how popular the Ghostbusters franchise is. The set will include a fully functional screen accurate P.K.E. Meter and Ghost Trap complete with light up capabilities. Both pieces will include display bases, so fans can place their equipment down with care after each ghost hunt. With Hasbro already making a life-size Proton Pack, your next Ghostbusters cosplay will be complete with this ghoulish set. The pair of equipment will run you $299.99 USD if you want to be one of the backers of the campaign.

While Ghostbusters has been a franchise that was dormant for a few decades after Ghostbusters II in 1989, the series received an ill-fated reboot in 2016, before returning to the original timeline and canon with 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife which brought the series back to its roots. Applying its formula to a coming-of-age story that also served as an emotional way to honor Harold Ramis’ legacy, critics and fans alike adored the latest entry. The box office return was very respectable as well with Afterlife making over $200 million worldwide.

When Will ‘Ghostbusters Afterlife 2’ Be Released?

A sequel, tentatively titled Afterlife 2 was quickly greenlit and, after a delay earlier this year, the film is set to release in theaters on March 29, 2024. Not much is known about the sequel’s plot at this time, but it will see the franchise return to New York City with the first poster teasing a chilling take over of the Ghostbusters logo.

One of the best parts of Afterlife, besides seeing Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson suit up again, was witnessing the next generation of Ghostbusters form with Egon Spengler’s grandchildren played by McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard. Seeing them discover the Ecto-1 as well as all the old equipment used in the original films like the Proton Packs and Ghost Traps was perfect. It captured the same haunting sense of quirky wonder that the original horror comedy masterpiece had in the 80s. With this Ghost Trap and P.K.E Meter combo back from Hasbro and the new film releasing next year, Ghostbusters is going to have a killer 40th anniversary.

The original Ghostbusters is currently streaming on Peacock. You can also pre-order your Hasbro P.K.E Meter and Ghost Trap on their website. The set will be released no later than fall 2024 until then, you can check out the images of the set below: