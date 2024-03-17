The Big Picture The success of the 1984 film Ghostbusters remains unparalleled due to its combination of comic actors and genuinely scary moments.

Gozer, the film's antagonist, was originally intended to be played by Paul Reubens but was later reimagined into an iconic character.

Reubens turning down the role of Gozer may have altered his career trajectory, leading to a different path in Hollywood.

While the 1980s saw the emergence of many pop culture franchises that continue to produce new installments to this day, the success of Ghostbusters is virtually unparalleled. By combining some of the best comic actors of the Saturday Night Live era with a genuinely propulsive action-adventure narrative, director Ivan Reitman created a multi-generational hit sensation that spawned countless imitators in the subsequent decades. While it inspired several lackluster sequels and reboots, much of the first film’s power was in its ability to get genuinely scary at points. There are more than a few direct homages to the horror genre, specifically within the introduction of the malevolent antagonist “Gozer.” While the shapeshifting antagonist appeared in one of the most exciting climaxes in film history, Gozer was originally a far less scary antagonist to be played by Paul Reubens.

Who Is Gozer in 'Ghostbusters'?

Ghostbusters follows the Columbia University professors Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), who study parapsychology through a series of increasingly dangerous experiments. Although their employers bar them from using their school’s resources to conduct further research, the trio of scientists succeeds in launching their own business to deal with paranormal threats in the larger New York City area. The new recruit Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) and secretary Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz) eventually join the team as the “Ghostbusters” become a fledgling business. Although many of the early threats that the team faces are rather comical in design, Ghostbusters required a genuinely scary antagonist for its third act. The stakes needed to be escalated as the paranormal activity in the Big Apple grew more dangerous throughout the Ghosbusters’ endeavors.

This threat takes the form of Gozer, an ancient entity that is worshiped as a demi-god by a group of malevolent followers. Unlike the other ghosts that the team faces throughout their adventure, Gozer has the ability to inhabit human bodies and take over their spirit. Gozer’s minion Zuul possesses Sigourney Weaver’s Dana Barrett, who begins initiating the rituals needed to conjure the villainous being in physical form. With the help of her neighbor Louis Tully (Rick Moranis), who is possessed by the villainous keymaster Vinz Clortho, Dana opens the gate to another dimension that allows for Gozer to return.

Related Resurrecting the Ghostbusters Films That Could’ve Been Prior to 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife,' multiple directors and writers tried their hands at reviving the supernatural comedy.

In the original Ghostbusters, Gozer’s avatar is portrayed by Slavitza Jovan and voiced by Paddi Edwards. The character appears to be a Sumerian woman with glowing red eyes and an ancient bodysuit, and speaks as if she’s still in a much older era; Gozer’s infamous inquiry into whether Ray is a God leads to one of the film’s most humorous moments. While it is certainly one of the spookier ghosts in the original film, Gozer was originally intended to inhabit the body of a New York businessman. Shandor is referenced in Ghostbusters as the architect of Barrett’s apartment and a follower of Gozer, who created the apartment complex to summon the Sumerian god. As original storyboards for the film reveal, Shandor would have been taken over by Gozer and flanked by two intimidating dogs in what would have been a very different third act.

Paul Reubens Turned Down the Role of Gozer

Image via Columbia Pictures

Gozer’s appearance in Ghostbusters is significant because of the character’s difference from any of the other villains in the film; the emergence of an otherworldly evil that can’t be reasoned with makes the characters’ situation feel all the more desperate. While Ghostbusters is ultimately spooky, but not scary, a more comedic depiction of Gozer may have pushed the film too far into campy territory. Having an uptight, pretentious businessman taken over by a malevolent entity is certainly an amusing idea. However, Ghostbusters already featured enough suit-clad figures of authority that the characters bantered with, so there wasn’t that much that could differentiate Gozer.

Given the more comedic direction the film was intended to take, Reubens would have been a natural choice to play Gozer. Reubens was growing in popularity due to his early stints as Pee-wee Herman, indicating that he could come up with strange physical idiosyncrasies that would add more humor to the character. Although designs were made for Gozer that specifically reflected Reubens’ physicality, the comedian ultimately chose to pass on the project. His refusal prompted Ghosbusters’ design team to instead come up with the androgynous figure that appears in the final film, which was loosely based on the look of David Bowie and Grace Jones.

'Ghostbusters' Could've Changed Reubens' Career

Close

While the prospect of such a talented performer joining the cast is exciting, Reubens’ career would have gone down a very different path had he been cast as Gozer. It was only a year after Ghostbusters’ release that Reubens peaked in popularity with the success of Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, which solidified him as a totally unique personality capable of leading a franchise of his own. Reubens’ popularity may have ended up overshadowing the film’s cast, and could have easily led him to have subsequent appearances in the Ghostbusters sequels. Tying Reubens to a different franchise may have prevented him from doing some of the more interesting work he did in the wake of the Pee-wee’s Big Adventure phenomenon.

While his decision to turn down the project was ultimately the right choice, the notion of seeing Reubens trade comedic blows with actors like Murray and Ramis is certainly an intriguing one. There’s also the potential that he could’ve leaned more heavily into the scariness, as Reubens has played some memorable villains throughout his career. His appearance as Amilyn in the cult classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Elijah Van Dahl in the DC series Gotham indicated that Reubens could retain his inherently comedic sensibilities, whilst also showing a darker side.

Nonetheless, Gozer has been a character that the Ghosbusters franchise has continuously returned to. While Gozer’s absence in 2016’s Ghostbusters: Answer the Call left the film lacking a memorable antagonist, the character’s appearance at the end of Ghosbusters: Afterlife suggested that the series’ first main villain is one of its most essential characters.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Ghostbusters is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire comes to theaters on March 22.

Get Tickets