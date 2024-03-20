The Big Picture Ghostbusters' success is due to its pro-science themes, anti-capitalistic commentary, and surprising scare factor.

The iconic "no ghost" logo, known as Mooglie, has become synonymous with the Ghostbusters brand.

Mooglie evolves throughout the franchise, reflecting the changing nature of the series.

While there are many film franchises that were initiated in the 1980s that are still successful today, the continued success of the Ghostbusters saga is somewhat shocking. Compared to more action-centric films of the era, such as Raiders of the Lost Ark and Die Hard, Ivan Reitman’s supernatural comedy didn’t seem like a traditional “blockbuster.” However, the film’s pro-science themes, anti-capitalistic commentary, and surprising ability to get genuinely scary at points transformed Ghostbusters from what could have easily been a series of lazy gags into an instant classic that inspired a recurring saga that exists to this day. Although the casting of the film’s leads was critical to its commercial success, Ghostbusters also had the benefit of having one of the most instantly recognizable logos of all-time. While not based on a specific ghost, the character in the Ghostbusters logo has been affectionately referred to as “Mooglie.”

Who Is Mooglie in 'Ghostbusters'?

Set in New York City, Ghostbusters follows the parapsychology professors Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis) as they conduct a series of experiments to detect paranormal activity. Although their research is initially dismissed by the decision-making board of Columbia University, the trio decides to create their own business for dealing with ghostly activity, licensing their brilliant technology to contain the city’s paranormal threats. As fun as the ghostly sight gags are, Ghostbusters succeeds as a comedy about starting a business, and satirizes the extreme lengths that the characters go to in order to ensure that they are taken seriously. The film is remembered as one of the decade’s best because it combines its fantastical elements with a fairly grounded look at the challenges of capitalism.

The film tracks the gradual evolution of the “Ghostbusters” business, as the secretary Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz) and new recruit Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) are eventually added to the group. Although the rising level of supernatural activity certainly gives the team a healthy amount of business, the Ghostbusters go out of their way to market their new profession by designing the signature “no ghost” logo. The Ghostbusters symbol is both an in-universe logo and a marketing tool synonymous with the larger brand. The “no ghost” symbol is still found on nearly every piece of Ghostbusters merchandising, and is referenced during any anniversary celebration of the original film.

The original idea for the Ghostbusters script had come from Aykroyd, who worked with the film’s graphic design team to develop the character and uniform designs. Michael C. Gross, an associate producer and designer on the film, helped develop the “no ghost” logo that made it into the final production alongside the visual artist Brent Boates. The logo itself was meant to embody what an ordinary person’s perception of a ghost looked like; since the Ghostbusters are trying to establish a business with a straightforward marketing campaign, it is essential to create a simple logo that explains their craft. However, Aykroyd and Reitman began referring to the “no ghost” character as Mooglie during the original film’s production, and the name has stuck ever since.

Mooglie Evolved Throughout the Ghostbusters Franchise

Interestingly, the Ghostbusters franchise evolved in a manner similar to that of the business itself; following the overwhelming success of the original film, the cast and crew were forced to reckon with their newfound fame. In what felt like a metatextual slice of commentary, Ghostbusters II centered on Venkman, Ray, Egon, and Winston attempting to prove that they were not a “one-trick wonder” by stopping another paranormal threat to New York City. Although the film itself failed to live up to the success of its predecessor, Ghostbusters II featured a redesigned version of Mooglie that appears on the group’s new uniforms. A teaser poster for the film also utilized a slightly different update of the logo that included Mooglie holding up two fingers.

Although production on a third installment of the series stalled, the Ghostbusters took on a new form thanks to the animated series The Real Ghostbusters. Set after the events of the first film, the series highlighted the continued adventures of Venkman, Ray, Egon, and Winston, and included such notable voice acting talent as Frank Weller, Dave Coulier, Arsenio Hall, and Maurice LaMarche. Mooglie plays a more prominent role in The Real Ghostbusters, as the “no ghost” logo is brought to life and in the show’s introductory titles. Both Hall and Weller lent their voices to the signature character throughout the series.

Mooglie Is Essential to the Ghostbusters Franchise

The production of a third film in the series was rather tumultuous, with many different ideas and pitches drafted over the course of nearly three decades. While Murray’s lack of interest in the project and Ramis’ death effectively killed the chances of a traditional Ghostbusters III, the series was rebooted in 2016 with Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. Mooglie becomes a major factor in the plot of Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. After Dr. Jillian Holtzmann (Kate McKinnon) thwarts a graffiti artist spraying a version of Mooglie near a subway station, she succeeds in photographing the image and sharing it with her cohorts Patty Tolan (Leslie Jones), Erin Gilbert (Kristin Wiig), and Abby Yates (Melissa McCarthy). This becomes the basis of the “no ghost” logo that they use throughout the rest of the film.

While Ghostbusters: Answer the Call received mixed reviews and was a major financial disappointment, Sony Pictures pushed forward with the franchise by developing the legacy sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The film features Egon’s grandchildren, Callie (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), taking up their grandfather’s profession after rediscovering his lost research. The rediscovery of the Mooglie logo is an emotional moment in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, as it allows Egon’s family to reflect on the legacy that he left behind. While some may argue that the Ghostbusters franchise has overstayed its welcome, it’s safe to say that Mooglie will remain part of the saga’s core mythology in whatever shape it takes next.

