Sony Delays ‘Ghostbusters’, ‘Morbius’ & More Upcoming Movie Release Dates

The movie release dates calendar continues to shift in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and today brings a whole slew of new delays from Sony. Among the high profile titles getting pushed back are Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which has shifted from July 10, 2020 to March 5, 2021; Uncharted, which moves from March 5, 2021 to October 8, 2021; and Sony’s next Marvel headliner Morbius, which moves from July 31, 2020 to March 19, 2021.

The Tom Hanks war movie Greyhound, which was previously set to hit theaters on June 12, 2020, and an Untitled Sony Marvel movie previously set for October 8, 2021 have been undated.

Check out the full list of updated release dates below:

Greyhound (Columbia Pictures) – TBD (from 6/12/2020)

Fatherhood (Columbia Pictures) – 10/23/2020 (from 1/15/2021)

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (Columbia Pictures) – 1/15/2021 (from 08/07/2020)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Columbia Pictures) – 03/05/2021 (from 07/10/2020)

Sony/Marvel Morbius (Columbia Pictures) – 03/19/2021 (from 07/31/2020)

Uncharted (Columbia Pictures) – 10/8/2021 (from 03/05/2021)

Untitled Sony Marvel (Columbia Pictures) – TBD (from 10/08/2021)

