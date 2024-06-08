Ghostbusters is one of the rare popular culture franchises that has resonated with audiences for over four decades. When Ivan Reitmam’s original film hit theaters in the summer of 1984, it was unlike any other blockbuster that had preceded it. Ghostbusters was just spooky enough to keep audiences on their toes but deeply silly in a manner rarely seen in popcorn action franchises like Star Wars or Indiana Jones. Between its iconic logo, the beloved theme song, and the ensemble of goofy ghouls, Ghostbusters is a popular culture sensation that remains exciting. Based on the strong box office performance of the franchise's latest entry, it's safe to expect Ghostbusters will continue well into the future.

There was certainly a generation of older Ghostbusters fans who knew Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), and Winston Zeddmore (Ernie Hudson) as the definitive protagonists of the franchise. However, the recent entries have opened up the franchise to a new generation of fans. There’s a fierce intelligence to the films that makes each entry worth revisiting; even some of the goofier elements of the Ghostbusters series have incorporated elements of real science and inspired genuine interest in the study of parapsychology and physics. Each entry is solid in its own right, but some Ghostbusters movies are far more rewatchable than others, thanks to their humor and the importance audiences have bestowed upon them.

5 ‘Ghostbusters: Answer the Call’ (2016)

Directed by Paul Feig

Director Paul Feig faced sizable expectations when he was tasked with retooling the Ghostbusters franchise. Instead of serving as a “legacy sequel” in the vein of Star Wars: The Force Awakens or Creed, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call served as a reboot set within a completely different continuity. While this theoretically would have allowed Feig to take a different approach to the material, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call feels too derivative to stand on its own. The film is simply burdened by its desire to produce callbacks to past moments in the series and doesn’t give its talented cast room to flesh out their characters.

Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, and Kate McKinnon all do their best to deliver memorable performances. Alas, Ghostbusters: Answer the Call doesn’t have enough time to strike a consistent tone. Moments of sincerity are undercut by slapstick gags that would have felt out of place in even a more straightforward comedy. Indeed, the film seems to be insistent on embarrassing its characters instead of empowering them. Feig has proven with films like Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor that he is capable of making effective genre films, but Ghostbusters: Answer the Call simply isn’t creative enough to stand out. It's a film that only grows worse upon subsequent viewings.

4 ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ (2024)

Directed by Gil Kenan

While it's a series that has always appealed to multiple generations of viewers, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire lacks the edge that made the original films so memorable. Ghostbusters sneaked in some surprisingly raunchy jokes and political satire that may have flown over younger kids’ heads; however, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire seems directly aimed at younger audiences with its more streamlined narrative. While this isn’t necessarily a detriment, it is disappointing to see a franchise known for its boldness heading in a safer direction. The third sequel was perhaps the moment where the Ghostbusters series could have changed up its formula and done something different, but director Gil Kenan is content with another New York-set mystery.

Although it doesn’t pack the same emotional punch that its predecessor did, >Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is still a relatively entertaining supernatural comedy that benefits from the strong chemistry between its cast members. The sequel sees Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), her son Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), her daughter Phoebe (Mckenna Grace), and her boyfriend Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) once again strapping on the Ghostbusters suits when a supernatural entity threatens to unleash a winter storm in the middle of the summer. Rudd is undeniably the film’s highlight, as he captures some of the same snarky energy that made Murray so terrific in the original films. However, the film also benefits from the memorable cameo appearances by comedians Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani, who hopefully will get more substantial roles in any upcoming sequels. There are certainly enough charms to justify multiple viewings of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, even if it doesn’t hold a candle to the franchise’s highlights.

3 ‘Ghostbusters II’ (1989)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

Ghostbusters II tackles the unique challenge of following a phenomenon, as the original film was instantly hailed as one of the best movies of the 1980s. Thankfully, Ghostbusters II opts to take a more meta approach, as Venkman, Egon, Ray, and Winston are all forced to deal with the ramifications of becoming overnight celebrities due to their heroism in the first installment. It’s hilarious and surprisingly introspective to see the characters wrestle with their legacy. Although Ghostbusters II stands as a genuinely clever examination of the inherent disappointment that comes with making a sequel, Reitman strikes the right tone to ensure the film never becomes too cynical.

In addition to serving as a clever bit of social commentary, this unique take on the antagonist allows for some more creative jump scares and set pieces. Ghostbusters II actually has a great concept for the series’ next villain, as an evil slime emerges from the sewers of New York that feeds on the citizens' negative energy. A final battle set during New Year’s Eve stands out as a highlight in particular. While it's nice to see Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis reprise their roles, the sequel doesn’t do a whole lot to develop the characters. Still, Ghostbusters II is a fun supplemental viewing for fans binge-watching the entire franchise, but it's not very rewatchable as a standalone adventure.

2 ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ (2023)

Directed by Jason Reitman

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is perhaps the most singular entry in the Ghostbusters series, as it changes locations and offers a new set of protagonists. Rather than keeping the story isolated to New York City, the 2021 legacy sequel picks up with Egon’s daughter, Callie, as she rediscovers her father’s legacy and research. Given Ramis’ passing, Ghostbusters: Afterlife packs an additional emotional punch in with how it brings back Egon’s spirit. Although the ending is a little bit saccharine compared to past entries in the series, the more serious tone is reflective of a nice change of pace. Jason Reitman proved himself as a seasoned dramatic filmmaker with films like Juno and Up in the Air, so Ghostbusters: Afterlife never feels like it is attempting to manipulate the audience’s heartstrings.

There are a few fun cameos and callbacks in the post-credit sequence, but Ghostbusters: Afterlife doesn’t rely too heavily on nostalgia. There’s enough reason to care about Callie, Trevor, and Phoebe as individuals that their connection to Egon isn’t essential to the emotional crux of the story. The new supernatural entities leave something to be desired, but the third act is filled with enough creative ghost-snatching activities and slapstick gags to keep the momentum going. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the rare long-anticipated sequel that can satisfy multiple generations. It serves as a heartfelt continuation of the original chronology that also may expose younger viewers to the property for the first time.

1 ‘Ghostbusters’ (1984)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

Four decades after its release, the original Ghostbusters remains an all-time feel-good classic. It’s striking to see how modern it feels, as its playful character interactions, imaginative setpieces, and heartfelt tribute to the workers of New York City make it very modern. Although many of the film’s cutting-edge visual effects were ahead of their time, the true power of Ghostbusters is the great writing. Murray, Hudson, Ramis, and Aykroyd pour so much of their personalities into the characters that the story feels very personal. It’s a film that is so packed with “blink and you’ll miss it” gags that viewers can discover something new upon each subsequent viewing. It’s also the funniest entry in the series; Aykroyd gets the film’s biggest laugh when Ray accidentally conjures the now-iconic Stay Puft Marshmallow Man as the main antagonist, “The Destroyer,” in the film’s action-packed third act.

The original Ghostbusters has the strongest story. The plot revolves around the villain Zuul, a role originally intended for Paul Reubens, allowing the film to dip its toes into supernatural horror in surprising moments. Murray and Weaver have fantastic romantic chemistry, but the story truly embraces the notion of being an ensemble comedy; each actor is given room to shine, and the film is celebratory of their achievements and the role that scientists play in keeping the public informed and safe. It’s not hard to see why Ghostbusters remains popular after all these years, as the original classic still feels subversive and singular. It’s safe to say that there will be more Ghostbusters films in the coming years, but it's unlikely that there will ever be an entry that is as purely entertaining and rewatchable as the original classic.

