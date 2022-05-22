Sony has seen a lot of success with their theatrical films lately with the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, and Morbius being the highlights. However, one of their most underrated gems that came out last year was Ghostbusters: Afterlife. That film made almost $200 million at the worldwide box office and, at CinemaCon last month, Sony confirmed that Ghostbusters 5 was in the works. Now, in an exclusive interview with Deadline, Sony Chairman Tom Rothman confirmed that more Ghostbusters films are in the works as well.

The answer was a simple “yes” when Deadline asked specifically if there would be more Ghostbusters, but here is Rothman’s exact quote:

Yes, we will. We have plenty of franchise universes with which to operate in, but since I have Deadline here, I want to say, and please include this, OK? Everyone will say, yeah you did $3 billion but it’s all sequels and superheroes. It was not all that. There was Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and Little Women. This summer, we’ve got Bullet Train, from David Leitch, with Brad Pitt, a pure original, R-rated rock ‘em, sock ‘em action movie for grownups. And Where the Crawdads Sing, a big bestseller with an up-and-coming actress, Daisy Edgar Jones, for women. I absolutely believe that women will come back to the box office.

While this could mean anything in terms of what stories they could tell in the Ghostbusters universe, it is just nice to hear that Sony values Ghostbusters as much as they do a franchise like Spider-Man. Especially after Ghostbusters: Afterlife which brought a nice breath of fresh spooky air to the franchise. How it honored both the late Harold Ramis and Ivan Reitman was just wonderfully heartfelt. The film also stood on its own as this fun coming-of-age story with endearing characters that brought back the more horror-centric elements of the franchise. That is something that hasn’t really been seen since the first Ghostbusters in 1984.

We still don’t know what the fifth film will be about or who it will follow, but it is a safe bet that it will see the Ghostbusters back in New York as they rebuild their brand as teased in one of Afterlife’s post credit scenes. Hopefully, this means that the original Ghostbusters will be teaming up with Egon’s granddaughter Phoebe, played by the amazing Mckenna Grace, who stole the show in the last film.

It will be exciting to see what the new Ghostbusters films will look like after this upcoming fifth entry. Maybe this will be the start of the Ghostbusters having multiple teams outside just New York. In comic book terms it could be like the West Coast Avengers or Titans East for the Ghostbusters franchise. It’s all speculation at this point, but there is a lot of potential for the lore of the universe to be explored more in these upcoming projects. In the four films up to this point, the surface of the spirit world of Ghostbusters has only been scratched.

Until we learn more specific information about the future of the Ghostbusters franchise, you can read Rothman’s full Deadline interview. You can also stream Ghostbusters: Afterlife on STARZ right now.

