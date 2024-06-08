The Big Picture The original Ghostbusters had a unique comedic timing that subsequent sequels lacked, impacting their success.

There are certain films that have barreled into the annals of pop culture, and Ghostbusters is one of them. It had a unique premise: professors Ray Stanz (Dan Aykroyd), Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis), and Peter Venkman (Bill Murray) use their scientific know-how to build equipment capable of trapping ghosts. Marrying the type of high-concept pitch usually reserved for science fiction and fantasy films to an all-star cast of comedy veterans was a long shot, but it paid off...and is still paying off, with a multimedia franchise including film sequels following the astronomical success of the first film. But Ghostbusters II, Ghostbusters: Answer The Call, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire haven't met with the same level of success as the original film. There are a lot of reasons as to why the Ghostbusters franchise has more misses than hits, and it all stems from that first film's success.

The Ghostbusters Sequels Can’t Match the Comedic Timing of the First Film

The biggest elephant - or rather, ghost - in the room is the matter of humor. The first Ghostbusters is a very, very funny film. Some of its humor hasn't aged well (see Venkman's "ESP tests") but when it hits, it hits. Take the final confrontation with the demonic Gozer; when the Ghostbusters try to choose "the form of their destroyer," Ray accidentally thinks of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man...which results in a giant, gooey marshmallow ripping up half of New York City. It helped that Murray and Aykroyd were Saturday Night Live veterans, and that Ramis had written and/or directed other comedies like Caddyshack and Stripes; they knew the value of comedic timing and used it to great effect. So did Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddemore, as hearing him say "That's a big Twinkie" is absurd, but it works.

Ghostbusters II and Ghostbusters: Answer The Call fall somewhat short of that comedic timing. In the case of Ghostbusters II, it somewhat feels like the stars are going through the motions. There's no line on par with "He slimed me," or "Ray, when someone asks you if you're a god, you say less!" Murray has his own theory on why Ghostbusters II didn't click, telling IndieWire:

“It ended up not being the story they wrote. They got us in the sequel under false pretenses. Harold had this great idea, but by the time we got to shooting it, I showed up on set and went, ‘What the hell is this? What is this thing?’ But we were already shooting it, so we had to figure out how to make it work.”

Ghostbusters: Answer The Call, much like its predecessor, boasts a cast of comedians including SNL veterans Kirsten Wiig and Leslie Jones, but in its case, the comedy bits feel rather prolonged. The scene where they first discover ghosts are real has a lengthy buildup...just for a vomit joke. While Answer The Call is far from deserving of the online vitriol it received upon its release, director Paul Feig could have fine-tuned the final cut a little more.

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' and 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' Confuse Fan Service for Storytelling

Ghostbusters: Answer The Call was met with a muted response, and after multiple attempts to launch a new Ghostbusters film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife finally came to theaters. But its problems were baked into its very premise: it treated the act of Ghostbusting as a legacy, rather than a job. Being a Ghostbuster is not like being a Jedi Knight or joining the X-Men; it is a job that you get paid for. In fact, part of the charm was that the fate of the world rested in the hands of a group of blue-collar workers! Afterlife threw that out the window, instead deciding to follow the daughter of Egon Spengler, Callie (Carrie Coon) and her children Phoebe (McKenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard). Phoebe eventually discovers Egon's Ghostbusters equipment, and it's treated with the same reverence that finding Luke Skywalker's lightsaber in Star Wars: The Force Awakens was - which isn't Ghostbusters!

As if that wasn't bad enough, Afterlife literally rehashes the entire plot of the first Ghostbusters, including bringing Gozer back to life. It feels like the laziest choice possible, as if co-writer/director Jason Reitman thought that the new generation of Ghostbusters had to prove they could do the job by taking out their predecessors' old enemy. As if that wasn't enough, the film makes a major deal out of bringing back Venkman, Aykroyd, and Zeddemore...and digitally recreates Ramis for a ghostly appearance by Spengler. Yes, Afterlife ends with a Ghostbuster coming back from the dead. It's no wonder critical response ranged from calling Afterlife "a soulless Happy Meal of a movie that expects you to just make a meal of the cardboard box and be happy with that" to "a technically proficient but soulless cover of a classic rock song"; it felt more concerned with reminding Ghostbusters fans about everything they loved from the first movie but forgetting the humor or to tell an actual story.

‘The Real Ghostbusters’ Is the Sole Project To Capture What Makes ‘Ghostbusters’ Great

Image via ABC

For all the attempts to keep Ghostbusters going on the big screen, no one has ever considered that that goal was already accomplished with the release of The Real Ghostbusters cartoon. Released back in the day when nearly every successful film gained its own animated spinoff, The Real Ghostbusters managed to keep the balance of comedy and supernatural elements that made the first film such a hit, especially with how the Ghostbusters interacted with the corpulent ghost Slimer. One episode, "Take Two," even features a plot where the Ghostbusters consult on a movie based on their exploits - making for a fun bit of meta humor when it's revealed that said film is the 1984 version!

The Real Ghostbusters would hit a roadblock two seasons in, courtesy of its parent network ABC. Despite its high ratings, ABC hired a consulting firm called Q5 to "improve" the show. Their improvements included the suggestion to get rid of Ray entirely, focus on Slimer, and introduce "Junior Ghostbusters" (ironically beating Ghostbusters: Afterlife by a decade.) J. Michael Straczynski, who served as The Real Ghostbusters' story editor, believed the changes would hurt the show instead of helping it and left after Season 3. “I think they reinforce stereotypes--sexist and racist. I think they are not helping television, they are diminishing it," Straczynski told the Los Angeles Times.

Ghostbusters was a great movie, and remains a great movie. But the attempts to keep it running as a franchise have missed the sense of humor, as well as the general premise of regular people saving the world. Future Ghostbusters projects would do well to study the first film and take away the right lessons.

