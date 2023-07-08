Since bursting onto the cinematic scene in 1984, Ghostbusters has endured like few comedies before or since, spawning multiple sequels and adaptations across various mediums. Co-written by stars Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, the Ivan Reitman-directed film went on to become the highest-grossing comedy in history upon release, promptly establishing a legacy as a pop culture phenomenon. But what ultimately ended up on the screen was a far cry from the earliest iterations of the film's script. Originally conceived by Aykroyd and inspired by his fascination with the paranormal and supernatural, his initial ideas for Ghostbusters were decidedly darker, more ambitious, and literally out of this world.

What Inspired Dan Aykroyd to Write 'Ghostbusters'?

Growing up in Ontario, Dan Aykroyd descended from a long lineage of paranormal enthusiasts. As the great-grandson of a well-known spiritualist, the grandson of an engineer who toyed with the idea of contacting spirits through radio technology, and the son of an author who published work about the paranormal, the actor is no stranger to ghostly lore. "It's the family business, for God's sake," he told Vanity Fair in 2014. His great-grandfather even hosted séances in his farmhouse and had connections with a spiritual medium, so perhaps it's no wonder that Aykroyd's upbringing and unwavering interest in the inexplicable would find its way into his career as an entertainer. But the real jumping-off point came when he read a magazine article about parapsychology, and suddenly thought to himself, "I'll devise a system to trap ghosts...and marry it to the old ghost films of the 1930s. Virtually every comedy team did a ghost movie — Abbott and Costello, Bob Hope. I was a big fan of them."

What Was Dan Aykroyd's Original Vision For 'Ghostbusters'?

With his basic concept in place, Aykroyd began conceptualizing and writing what was then titled Ghost Smashers. As a self-avowed "kitchen-sink writer" with a tendency to "throw everything in there," Aykroyd's earliest and incomplete version of the script proved wildly ambitious, densely plotted, and unwieldy in scope. After the tragic passing of John Belushi, who would have had a role in the film and ultimately served as inspiration the character Slimer, Aykroyd presented his ideas to Bill Murray and Ivan Reitman. The latter was impressed but admittedly overwhelmed by what he read. Reitman said of the script, "It was set in the future...and it took place on a number of different planets or dimensional planes. And it was all action. There was very little character work in it. The Ghostbusters were catching ghosts on the very first page — and doing it on every single page after that — without respite, just one sort of supernatural phenomenon after another. By the 10th page, I was exhausted. By the 40th or 50th page — however many there were — I was counting the budget in hundreds of millions of dollars."

Aykroyd's central premise revolved around an opening to another dimension that flooded the world with hordes of ghosts, and in reaction, multiple teams of "ghost smashers," both heroic and nefarious, went into business to combat the threat. Despite the inclusion of familiar elements, however, the differences between Aykroyd's original vision and the final film were stark. What would become one of cinema's most iconic vehicles, the Ectomobile was painted black and could "dematerialize," while the character that evolved into Slimer was dubbed "onion-head." And instead of incarcerating their trapped ghosts in a New York City fire station, the smashers held their paranormal prisoners in a New Jersey gas station that would ultimately explode and create a giant sinkhole. Despite being in the script, the villainous Gozer took on a variety of appearances, including that of an old man donning a suit and a large-scale, monstrous figure. And instead of a climactic battle atop a towering building, the script ended with its heroes transported to another dimension.

How Did the 'Ghostbusters' Turn Into the Film We All Know and Love?

As noted by Ivan Reitman, Dan Aykroyd's original written iteration of Ghostbusters would have demanded a gargantuan budget, especially for a comedy. Though Reitman and Columbia Pictures Chairman Frank Price had confidence in the project, they decided the script would have to be significantly reworked to secure their desired $25 million. To better ground the narrative's ambitious and fantastical elements in a recognizable reality, Reitman and Aykroyd enlisted the writing efforts of Harold Ramis, who'd worked with the director on Animal House and Stripes.

With Ramis on board, the trio set off to Martha's Vineyard for an intense period of revision. "They were two of the greatest weeks of my life,” Reitman told Vanity Fair. “We worked seven days a week...had wonderful meals with our families and then went back to work at night." Writing together for the first time, Aykroyd and Ramis enjoyed a fruitful partnership, relying on one another to bring his unique qualities and sensibilities to the material. Aykroyd remembers, "I’m a better originator than executor of a finished screenplay. I’ve always relied on a collaborator to bring it into reality." Harold Ramis said of the process, "Dan’s great at creating funny situations, whereas my strength is more in the area of strong jokes and funny dialogue. Essentially, we wrote separately, and then rewrote each other." By early 1983, a draft that much more closely resembled the final film was completed, but more significant changes would be made in casting. Though Bill Murray was Aykroyd's first choice to play Peter Venkman after John Belushi's passing, various performers were considered for other characters. Initially earmarked to play Louis Tully and Janine were John Candy and Sandra Bernhard, respectively, while Paul Reubens was considered for Gozer and Eddie Murphy for Winston.

Though We'll Never See 'Ghost Smashers,' It's Fun to Imagine What Could've Been

Upon release in June 1984, Ghostbusters firmly and quickly established itself as one of the most memorable films ever made, becoming one of the year's biggest hits and the highest-grossing comedy up to that point. And while it may be difficult to imagine the film as Dan Aykroyd originally envisioned it in the early 1980s, it's undeniably fun to try entertaining the idea. Epic in scale, darker and grimmer in tone, and featuring tons of action both in and out of this world, what could have been would have undoubtedly made for a wild viewing experience. Though it's arguable that a single film likely couldn't sustain such a magnitude of spectacle without frying audiences' brains, not to mention the enormous budgetary and logistical demands at play, it's safe to conclude that Aykroyd swung for the fences when conceptualizing his initial ideas and crafted a piece of writing that's taken on a near mythological status in Hollywood history.