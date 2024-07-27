The Big Picture The proton packs were invented by two of the Ghostbusters, and not only look cool, but have a realistic scientific basis.

The proton pack works as an unlicensed nuclear accelerator using carbon 14 and hydrogen to accelerate protons and create a particle stream.

While a proton pack like the one in Ghostbusters may not be feasible in reality, it was well thought out, with some scientific basis rather than being purely fantasy.

When Ghostbusters came out in 1984, audiences weren't afraid to go to the movie theater to see it. The Ivan Reitman film was the biggest of the year, making $220 million. Written by Harold Ramis and Dan Aykroyd, the original film was going to be something much more outlandish and darker, but the finished product works by taking the absurd idea of grown men capturing ghosts and setting it in a well-developed world that feels real. The chemistry between its stars, also including Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Rick Moranis, made that possible, as well as the light comedy and the stunning New York City setting. But Ghostbusters also had to make this career feel realistic. That was done with the creation of the Ectomobile (which underwent its own radical changes from page to screen), the ghost trap, and, of course, the proton pack that our heroes wear on their backs. We see them put into action to catch ghosts, but just how do they work?

Who Created the 'Ghostbusters' Proton Pack?

There might be four Ghostbusters, but it's two of them who get the group really going with their inventions. Egon Spengler (Ramis) is the brains of the group and Ray Stantz (Aykroyd) is the passionate go-getter. Together they transform not only the Ectomobile from a bucket of bolts to a state-of-the-art machine, but they invent the best Ghostbuster gadgets, including the P.K.E. meter, the ghost trap, the containment unit, and the proton packs.

The first time we see them is when our initial trio is called to catch a ghost at a local hotel. Standing in the elevator, it occurs to Ray that they've never really successfully tested the equipment. Egon blames himself, and Peter Venkman (Murray) does too. "Why worry," he says, "each of us is wearing an unlicensed nuclear accelerator on his back." The first time they use them, almost accidentally frying a poor maid, they're astonished by the power that comes out, with what looks like a powerful bolt of fire emitting from the particle throwers. Once they've figured them out, they're able to use them in a way that holds the ghost, pulling them down toward the trap. Venkman tells Slimer, "Maybe now you'll never slime a guy with a positron collider, huh." Egon warns Venkman afterward to never cross the streams because it would be bad. There would be a total proton reversal that ends all life and explodes all of your molecules at the speed of light.

How Does a Proton Pack Actually Work?

The Ghostbusters are right that a proton pack is an unlicensed nuclear accelerator. It uses carbon 14, a radioactive isotope, and as fuel cells are put into the fuel rods of the proton pack, it powers the accentuators. This distributes power throughout the proton pack, including to the cyclotron, the rounder part of the proton pack at the bottom. Using protons and hydrogen pumped into the cyclotron, negatively charged hydrogen and a positive electron combine to spiral faster inside the cyclotron, before the electrons are stripped away and an accelerated proton is sent into the wand. Push the button to release it, and a particle stream comes out the barrel. You see two streams come out because of a two-way exchange of energy between protons shooting forward as other articles are pulled back.

James Maxwell, who redesigned the proton packs for Paul Feig's 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters, told Science vs Hollywood:

"The idea is there is a cyclotron on the backpack and they had this unregistered particle accelerator on their backs. So essentially I wanted to take that idea, "flesh it out," and modernize it. I thought that instead of using a cyclotron, they should update to a synchrotron, which is a more sophisticated particle accelerator. Particles are accelerated in a ring rather than a disc shape as in the cyclotron. This involves the use of super-conducting magnets."

Could a 'Ghostbusters' Proton Pack Really Exist?

Ghostbusters might be a comedy, and although there are people that turn into dogs and giant marshmallow men, it's obvious that a lot of thought went into creating equipment that made sense. The guys aren't just shooting ghosts with weird-looking, unexplained guns, but a device with a realistic scientific background. So could a proton pack work in real life? While we do have something similar in reality with the large hadron collider in Geneva, Switzerland, James Maxwell says it would be difficult to build an accelerator small enough for a proton pack. A proton pack has to use a very strong magnet and the cyclotron needs a certain radius of curvature, "So to put a particle accelerator on your back you probably won't have a high energy beam, but this is science fiction. So we assume there is some magical device that can fix those problems." Okay, so a proton pack probably isn't feasible in our reality any time soon, but a boy can still dream.

