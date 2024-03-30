Contains spoilers for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

When the Ghostbusters were founded, they only had three members: Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Pete Venkman (Bill Murray), and Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis). Soon, a fourth was added, with Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson) hired as the demand for their services grew. These four iconic characters donned the jumpsuit for two movies, becoming some of the most recognizable cinematic figures of the '80s.

With the revival of the enterprise after the events of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a range of new characters were added to the team. Each one brings something unique to the paranormal squad, having unique skills, personalities, and talents that make them a valuable part of the group. However, five movies in, it's time to ask: who is the best Ghostbuster? Their personalities are great and their abilities noticeable, but it's undeniable that some characters are better fits for the Ghostbusters than others.

10 Podcast

Played by Logan Kim

Movie Year 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' 2021 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' 2024

Moving to the strange new town of Summerville isn't easy for Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace). She doesn't make friends easily due to her nerdy nature and doesn't expect it to be any different here. Fortunately, she finds a like-minded person in Podcast (Logan Kim), a pupil at her school who shares her belief in ghosts. He earned his nickname because he runs a podcast dedicated to the supernatural.

Despite only having one subscriber (who, unknown to him, is actually Ray Stantz), Podcast takes his hobby seriously, always carrying a microphone and recording equipment so he can capture some good audio no matter what situation he finds himself in. This passion also means Podcast is incredibly knowledgeable about ancient myths and curses, making him a valuable addition to the team. Podcast might not be the most flashy of characters, but he is a reliable movie sidekick who can easily steal the spotlight.

9 Louis Tully

Played by Rick Moranis

Movie Year 'Ghostbusters' 1984 'Ghostbusters II' 1989

The iconic Rick Moranis starred in many of the best movies of the 1980s, including the original Ghostbusters and its sequel. Moranis plays Louis Tully, who has a long history with the supernatural. He is Dana Barrett's (Sigourney Weaver) neighbor during the events of the original film, becoming the Keymaster and helping Gozer return. Originally an accountant, he retrains as a lawyer, representing Ray, Pete and Egon when they are arrested for breaking their judicial restraining order.

While he's never officially recognized as a Ghostbuster, Louis joins the company when it restarts, working on their accounts before getting a chance to put on the iconic overalls and pick up a proton pack. When Vigo the Carpathian (Max Von Sydow) kidnaps Dana's baby, Louis suits up to try and help out. Although not as capable as the other Ghostbusters, Louis doesn't give up even though he's well out of his depth. He is an endearing addition to the Ghostbusters, even if he isn't exactly much help.

8 Callie Spengler

Played by Carrie Coon

Movie Year 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' 2021 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' 2024

As a child, Callie (Carrie Coon) had a bad relationship with her father, Egon Spengler, and hardly knew him after he ran out on the family and disappeared for years. She has little to be upset about when she discovers he died and only moves into his old house in Summerville because she's in a difficult place financially and can't afford the rent on her apartment. She mends her relationship with her father when she realizes he left to save them from the threat of Gozer, who he knew was going to return and gets to see him as a ghost one last time.

Despite not having any scientific knowledge or experience, Callie joins the rest of her family when they set up the Ghostbusters again in New York City. A mother willing to protect her children no matter what, Callie is a great addition to the Ghostbusters because she actually wants to help. She also has a personal stake in the team, embracing her father's legacy and bravely facing the dangers. The ever-reliable Carrie Coon brings a lot of warmth to the role, making her seem all the more relatable.

7 Gary Grooberson

Played by Paul Rudd

Movie Year 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' 2021 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' 2024

The science teacher at Summerville's school, Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd) doesn't waste his time trying to teach a disinterested class. Instead, he prefers to show them old VHS horror movies so he can pursue his interests. Thus, he's surprised when Phoebe actually takes an interest in what he's doing and shows off her impressive knowledge of science.

When the Ghostbusters reform, Gary heads up the new team, moving into the firehouse in New York with the rest of the Spengler family. He has a natural skill for the job, taking on the leadership of the team and guiding them with a stern yet sympathetic hand. He has a relationship with Callie Spengler but struggles to get through to the two kids as he isn't their actual father. The hilarious Paul Rudd does an incredible job in the role, keeping Gary relatable while still owning up to his role as the team's new leader. He is also quite capable as a Ghostbuster due to his experience as a seismologist.

6 Trevor Spengler

Played by Finn Wolfhard

Movie Year 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' 2021 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' 2024

The older son of Callie, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) doesn't have his sister's natural talent for understanding science; instead, he has some excellent mechanical skills. When he finds the Ecto 1 sitting in one of the barns at Egon's old house, he's able to get the car running again even though it's not been used for years and manages to drive it despite not having passed his test.

His lack of scientific knowledge can make him a bit of an outsider, as he often has to have things explained to him by the other, more knowledgeable members of the team. Regardless, Trevor has an enthusiasm for catching ghosts, making him one of the most logical choices to join the team. Like the original members, Trevor is interested in the supernatural and doesn't hesitate to join in the fight against Gozer, becoming a valuable member of the group.

5 Winston Zeddemore

Played by Ernie Hudson

Movie Year 'Ghostbusters' 1984 'Ghostbusters II' 1989 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' 2021 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' 2024

Winston wasn't one of the original founding members of the Ghostbusters. However, as New York City's ghost problem became too much for them to handle on their own, he was hired soon after they started up to help take the workload off the other three. As he doesn't have any scientific education, Winston often acts as the more rational, level-headed member of the group.

When the group split after Egon deserts them, Winston becomes a successful businessman, amassing a fortune.

Winston then becomes the team's benefactor, setting up a paranormal research center to study ghosts and develop new ghost-catching equipment for the team. Because he is far less eccentric than his fellow Ghostbusters, Winston is a standout on the team. He is very much the voice of reason, which is very important considering their life's work is all about the paranormal. When the others threaten to go too deep into the supernatural, Winston is always there to bring them back to Earth.

4 Phoebe Spengler

Played by Mckenna Grace

Movie Year 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' 2021 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' 2024

The youngest of the Spengler children, Phoebe has a natural affinity for science and technology, like her grandfather, and is contacted by his ghost when the family moves to his old house. She soon learns that there was a reason why he deserted the other Ghostbusters and that they're soon going to be facing their biggest threat ever and need to prepare.

Phoebe is the most passionate member of the new Ghostbusters team, loving every minute she spends busting ghosts. Although she is the de facto protagonist of Afterlife, Phoebe really comes into her own in Frozen Empire, thanks to her knowledge and skills that go far beyond her young age. Although she's often considered to be a kid by other people, Phoebe is just as capable as any adult and a natural fit for the eccentric yet well-meaning team. Like grandfather, like granddaughter.

3 Pete Venkman

Played by Bill Murray

Movie Year 'Ghostbusters' 1984 'Ghostbusters II' 1989 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' 2021 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' 2024

The mouth of the team, Venkman is always ready with a sarcastic remark or dry quip, no matter how dire the situation is. He doesn't share the same passion for catching ghosts as Ray and Egon, preferring to spend his time on other activities, like a date with Dana Barrett. Despite this, he's still skilled at his job and holds his own when the Ghostbusters are put to the test. Venkman is clearly qualified, holding PhDs in psychology and parapsychology.

Laid back and slightly more selfish, Venkman doesn't take his reputation as seriously as the others or share their sense of professional ethics. He's known to fake test results for experiments, sometimes treating them as a joke. After the Ghostbusters are shut down, he hosts a television talk show where he interviews people who believe they're psychic, even though he knows all the guests he has on are frauds. Venkman is the group's resident wild card, but he isn't the most interested.

2 Egon Spengler

Played by Harold Ramis

Movie Year 'Ghostbusters' 1984 'Ghostbusters II' 1989

A scientific and technical genius, Egon is the brain of the Ghostbusters. He designed a lot of their technology, including ghost detectors, proton packs and ghost traps. He isn't very adept at social situations, however, and can make others uncomfortable by acting awkwardly around them and not reading their emotions well.

Egon alienates himself from the other Ghostbusters by running out on them just when they're on a high, moving to the small town of Summerville and living as a recluse. Egon's motives remain secret from his friends and family for years after his death, showcasing his selfless attitude and commitment to protecting the world from supernatural threats. In many ways, Egon is the very essence of the Ghostbusters; the team simply wouldn't exist without him, and his shadow looms large over every film, even the reboot.

1 Ray Stantz

Played by Dan Aykroyd

Movie Year 'Ghostbusters' 1984 'Ghostbusters II' 1989 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' 2021 'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' 2024

Ray is the heart of the Ghostbusters. His enthusiasm for the supernatural is unbridled, and his fascination with finding evidence of real ghosts leads them into the business of detecting and capturing them. When they're dropped by their university, Venkman convinces him to remortgage his house so they can get the money to start their own enterprise.

Both times the team disbands, Ray turns to selling books on the supernatural at his shop called Ray's Occult. He later starts to buy up ancient artifacts that have paranormal qualities and hosts a YouTube channel with Podcast. There's simply no one more passionate about ghosts than Ray. Even though it puts him in danger, Ray doesn't care; he's among the few people to have found his life's true calling, spending his golden years doing the thing he loves most.

