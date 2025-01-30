1984 was a great year for movies. Released forty-one years ago were the likes of Gremlins, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Karate Kid, and Footloose, just to name a few, but leading the pack as the top grossing movie of the year was Ivan Reitman's Ghostbusters. The horror-comedy took comedy veterans like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis, and turned them into even bigger stars. Arguably, the biggest name in the film was Sigourney Weaver, who had just become an iconic heroine five years earlier in Ridley Scott's Alien. In Ghostbusters, Weaver plays Dana Barrett, a woman who is possessed by Zuul, and along with Rick Moranis' Louis Tully, becomes what's referred to as a "terror dog". Those dogs weren't originally in the script, but after Weaver's bizarre audition went in the wrong direction, Reitman decided to add them.
This Major Part of 'Ghostbusters' Came From a Mistake by Sigourney WeaverGhostbusters
Sign in to your Collider account