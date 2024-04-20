The Big Picture Spirit Halloween is once again selling the life-size Terror Dog from the first Ghostbusters movie.

The figure has been sold out since 2021, but is available to order now.

The latest film in the franchise, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is in theaters now.

We’re just six months out from Halloween, meaning it’s never too early for horror fans to start mapping out their decoration plans. For over the last decade, Spirit Halloween has been the one-stop shop for the spooky holiday. They’ve had something for almost every major genre franchise. This includes Ghostbusters, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Now, in honor of the horror comedy franchise, Spirit Halloween is bringing back their previously sold out Terror Dog Replica.

This life-size piece of Ghostbusters history stands at a menacing 30 inches tall, features light up red eyes just like in the films, and is made of latex to give the creature an authentic skin-crawling look. This Terror Dog also weighs 48 pounds, so you’re going to need a massive ghost trap to contain it. This devilish replica has been sold out since 2021. That’s why it’s nice to see it make a comeback in a year when Ghostbusters is being featured heavily. While Terror Dogs didn’t appear in the latest film, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, these servers of Gozer are some of the most recognizable monsters in the entire franchise, appearing both in the original classic and the beloved legacy sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Spirit Halloween has a huge Ghostbusters collection which spans costumes, ghost traps, and proton packs. The iconic jumpsuit look wouldn’t be complete without a ghoulish ghost to catch.

40 Years of 'Ghostbusters'

Sony has spared no expense to celebrate Ghostbusters in 2024. There have been new action figures and physical media announcements, but the biggest addition to the franchise has been the latest film of the franchise, Frozen Empire. While it wasn’t a major critical or box office hit by any means when it debuted back in March, it was a major milestone for the series as it returned the Ghostbusters to New York. With the iconic paranormal team up and running again, the sequel united two generations of Ghostbusters for a smile-inducing effect. Frozen Empire was a nostalgia trap that expanded upon the horror elements reestablished in Afterlife and harkened back to the franchise’s use of practical effects that helped the original film become a 80s classic. If there's a future for Ghostbusters on the big screen, Frozen Empire filled the scream-happy containment unit with endlessly haunting possibilities.

While Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is still in theaters, the first two Ghostbusters films are currently streaming on Hulu in the U.S. You can also order Spirit Halloween’s Terror Dog Replica on their website for $599.99 USD. They’re ready to ship, and you can preview the terrifying piece below.

