The original Ghostbusters movie hit theaters in the summer of 1984. Written by Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis, and directed by Ivan Reitman, it received critical acclaim and quickly became a cultural phenomenon with its audience, which granted its filmmakers a sequel that came out five years later. Following the release of Ghostbusters II, plans were underway to write and produce a third film with the working title of Ghostbusters: Hellbent, which would serve to close the films into a trilogy with Aykroyd behind the script. Although that movie was never fully realized, Hollywood has attempted to make Ghostbusters 3. Ivan Reitman's son Jason Reitman directed and co-wrote the 2021 Paul Rudd vehicle Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which provided a generational crossover that welcomes new and old fans alike, while also serving as an ode to the senior Reitman, and Ramis, both of whom had passed before Afterlife premiered.

Although Ghostbusters: Afterlife received a mixed critical review, the film was generally well-received by its audiences. This is fortunate given the generally poor reception of Paul Feig's 2016 all-female "reboot" and given the fact that fans of the franchise had otherwise waited 32 years since the last canon movie. What few realize, however, is that a third canon story has already existed prior to Afterlife and the 2016 entry. It was produced and distributed to the masses and even stars a majority of the original cast. Although there was never a theatrical or streaming service release, there is a chance that it may have graced your household via PC and gaming consoles. This is the story of Ghostbusters: The Video Game.

Related: One of the Best ‘Indiana Jones’ Sequels Wasn’t a Movie

'Ghostbusters: The Video Game' Pulls From the Original Third Movie Script

Image via Terminal Reality

Following the success of Ghostbusters II, there were plans for a potential third outing and while the script went through a few revisions, the general concept remained the same with the original group overseeing a new generation of 'busters with Chris Farley, Chris Rock and Ben Stiller filling in the jumpsuits. The story would take their purpose of dealing with the afterlife a step further by venturing to Hell, which was an alternate version of New York otherwise dubbed as "Manhelltan," and doing battle with a character who's basically The Devil. Of course, Farley's passing brought about some changes to the cast, but obstacles in making the movie a reality remained, such as the movie's budget and getting Bill Murray on board. In a 2016 interview, Ivan Reitman told Vulture:

"Bill and Sigourney’s kid, Oscar, is a postgrad student, and weird things start to happen. Bill Murray dies in the first scene, because he always said, “I won’t do it unless I die.” And I said, “Okay, you got it.” [Laughs.] It was a father-son story, with him as a ghost. By the way, the studio green-lit it. Everything was ready to go. I couldn’t get his attention, and in the midst of that, Harold got really sick. And that was pretty much it."

Unfortunately, that movie in any of its conceptions never made it to theaters, making it a damn shame we'll never see Chris Farley as a Ghostbuster at the very least. Fortunately, Aykroyd and Ramis were asked to collaborate on the video game's script, providing an opportune way to create something different that would still honor the intended third movie. This is reflected mainly during the latter portion of the game in which the dead reanimate, causing the Ghostbusters to travel to "Ghost World," assumedly its version of the hereafter, via dimensional portals.

'Ghostbusters: The Video Game' Feels Like an Interactive Sequel

Ghostbusters: The Video Game materialized in the world in 2009 and acted as a direct follow-up to Ghostbusters II. The game's story takes place two years after the events from the 1989 movie and explores the boys now working as city contractors looking to expand their roster. Players take on the role of the character aptly named "The Rookie," who starts off their illustrious new career as the tester of the group's new and dangerous equipment. Throughout the game, the Ghostbusters, along with The Rookie, investigate a series of new ghostly occurrences throughout New York that begin at the recently opened Gozerian Museum. As the narrative progresses, players reconnect to the previous movies by revisiting locations and witnessing the return of referenced characters like Ivo Shandor, the Gozerian Cult Leader who fills the role of the game's main antagonist.

In a lot of ways, Ghostbusters: The Video Game is presented as an interactive movie as the combination of its gameplay and cinematics feel as if players are actively participating in the following entry to the franchise. Moments such as the game's intro mimicking the title sequence to a Ghostbusters film help reinforce this, along with the script making reference to previous entries throughout the game such as Egon's mentioning of the "Ellis Island incident" which is a clear nod to the end of Ghostbusters II, and the television ad from the first movie being found and heard throughout. Additionally, while Moranis declined to reprise his role from the films, Louis Tulley is referenced as the group's accountant with his own desk and uniform, as well as his signature earmuffs. This idea of the game as an interactive third entry is further supported by a fan edit of its gameplay and cutaways into a functioning movie.

Could 'Ghostbusters: The Video Game' Influence Future Movies?

Image via Sony

After its release, Ghostbusters: The Video Game was essentially considered the third canon movie, which is reasonable considering it involved the original talent in their famous roles and how much Hellbent influenced the game's storyline. Following the premiere and success of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, however, that could be different. In an interview with Uproxx, Jason Reitman made it clear that Ghostbusters II is canon to Afterlife, which made no reference to the events from the 2009 game. While this potentially removes Ghostbusters: The Video Game from the primary canon, it isn't unreasonable to think that it or any of the ideas for Hellbent could have an influence on Afterlife's upcoming sequel or any subsequent films.

There isn't much information on the plot of Afterlife's sequel, however, Reitman did tease the possible return of Vigo the Carpathian from Ghostbusters II. This would be a perfect point for them to use the videogame as an influence since Vigo reappeared as an Easter egg in the 2009 game. Putting these points together alongside Vigo's penchant for Demonic Magic, and the properties of the psycho-reactive slime from the same movie creates a great dramatic base to not only bring back the evil magician, but also potentially create a plot similar to what was originally intended for the third movie. As exciting as any of this may seem, we'll simply have to wait until anything further is released or until the next outing premieres on its tentative release date of December 20 of this year.