The Big Picture Celebrate Ghostbusters' 40th anniversary with the new Ectotron crossover figure, complete with Slimer mini-figure and proton pack.

Ectotron transforms the iconic Ecto-1 into a heroic protector with a screen-accurate paint job and decals in vehicle mode.

Join the Ghostbusters in Frozen Empire, now in theaters, and pre-order Ectotron for $49.99 to ship in September 2024.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire debuted last weekend to celebrate the franchise's 40th anniversary. However, Ghostbusters isn’t the only 80s franchise taking part in a major anniversary. 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Transformers and one of the many ways Hasbro is honoring the famous robots in disguise is with a new series of crossover figures. This includes New York’s finest ghost hunting team’s main spooky mode of transportation.

Hasbro’s latest crossover figure features the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 getting a robotic makeover in the form of “Ectotron”. The iconic cinematic cadillac can now be transformed into a heroic protector that comes complete with a proton pack and a neutrona wand. Ectotron’s going to need a ghost to catch, and they come complete with a Slimer mini-figure. In vehicle mode, Ectotron features a screen-accurate white and red paint job and decals. The Ecto-1 has appeared in every Ghostbusters film and TV series. It’s arguably the most recognizable part of this horror comedy franchise. Given that it's a car, that made it the perfect part of the series to join the Transformers universe. This stellar piece sits alongside Hasbro's another new crossover line of Transformers figures featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Another franchise that just so happens to be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The Legacy of Ghostbusters

Since 1984, the Ghostbusters franchise has been one of the most beloved in film history. Whether it was the unique visual style established by director Ivan Reitman, the great screenplay that combined horror and comedy to perfection or the all-star cast featuring Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson, Ghostbusters possessed every part of our pop culture. An endlessly catchy theme song also helped, but this fun team of misfit scientists never left the minds of moviegoers. The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, the Statue of Liberty coming to life, and the terror dogs of Gozer are the definition of iconic. When the franchise returned in the emotionally brilliant legacy sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021, it would relish its second life with a film that rivaled the original. While Frozen Empire wasn't as amazing as Afterlife, it served as an extremely entertaining trip down nostalgic ghost lane. Like Transformers, who just released the well received Rise of the Beasts last summer, Ghostbusters has never been more popular. Transformers' next film will be the animated Transformers One, which will be released in theaters this September.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is in theaters now and enjoying a lot of box office success. You can buy your tickets here. You can also pre-order Hasbro’s Ectotron for $49.99 on their website. The figure will ship around September 2024.

