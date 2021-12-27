The full list of extras for the DVD release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been exclusively shared with us today.

The Ghostbusters franchise is getting an Ultimate Collection set with a 4K Blu-ray featuring deleted scenes, easter egg reveals and more.

The set includes three films, Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray. Alongside of these, there are two disks of special features, including over 20 hours of rare behind-the-scenes and must-see archival gems, including the full Preview Cut of the original movie.

The disks are presented in collectible “ghost trap” packaging with lights,and includes a full 220-page reprint of the rare 1985 “Making GHOSTBUSTERS” book! The Blu-Ray disk contains the We Got One! Easter Eggs Revealed, Ghostbusters: A Look Back, A Look Ahead, Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life, The Gearhead’s Guide to Ghostbusters Gadgets, Special Effects: The Ghosts of Afterlife, Deleted Scene: Is It Ever Too Late?, and Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The DVD in the set also features Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The Ghostbusters DVD includes the film in 4K resolution as well as 5.1 + Theatrical Stereo. The Blu-Ray copy features these as well as other Special Features including commentary featuring Director Ivan Reitman, Star/Co-Writer Harold Ramis and Associate Producer Joe Medjuck, fan commentary moderated by Ghost Corps’ Eric Reich and Slimer Mode Picture-in-Picture Track.

The Ghostbusters II set also includes the film in 4K and 5.1 + Stereo with its Blu-Ray featuring the Reitman director commentary. Ghostbusters: Afterlife features this as well alongside of all the special features from the standalone Blu-Ray.

The first disc of bonus features, focusing on the original Ghostbusters, includes:

Rare 114-minute Preview Cut of the Film (in Standard Definition). An unearthed early cut of the film with alternate takes, additional scenes, early effects and more

“Reitman Squared” Scene Commentary – a look at two scenes from the film with Ivan & Jason Reitman.

Dana’s Lost Auditions – eight auditions for the role of Dana Barrett, featuring Denise Crosby, Kelly LeBrock and more.

and more. “Ghostbusters: Behind Closed Doors” Documentary – a 90-minute documentary about the making of Ghostbusters and the history of the franchise.

Ghostbusters Dailies – over an hour of raw dailies, encompassing 7 scenes from the film.

Full TV Broadcast Version of the first Ghostbusters Film (in Standard Definition) – featuring alternate TV-safe takes.

16 Deleted Scenes

TV Commercial from the Film + Commercial Outtakes

1984 ShoWest Exhibitor Reel

“A Moment With the Stars” Original EPK Featurette

1984 Featurette

SFX Team Featurette

Cast and Crew Featurette

Who You Gonna Call: A Ghostbusters Retrospective

Ecto-1: Resurrecting the Classic Car

Ruth Oliver's Library Ghost Scream Test

Multi-Angle Explorations

Storyboard Comparisons

Photo Galleries

"Ghostbusters" Music Video by Ray Parker, Jr.

Theatrical Trailers & Promo

For the second disc of special features, focusing on Ghostbusters II and Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the features include:

“Reitman Squared” Scene Commentary – a look at two scenes from the film with Ivan & Jason Reitman

19 Deleted Scenes – a collection of never-before-seen deleted scenes.

Ghostbusters II Soundtrack Promo – a scene from the film with commentary from composer Randy Edelman .

. Full TV Broadcast Version of the Film (in Standard Definition) – featuring alternate TV-safe takes.

“The Oprah Winfrey Show: Cast of Ghostbusters II” – June 1989

Time Is But A Window: Ghostbusters II and Beyond

Ghostbusters II Original EPK

"On Our Own" Music Video by Bobby Brown

Theatrical Trailers

Jason’s Sneak Peek from the set of Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Theatrical trailers

This set pack is essential for any Ghostbusters fan, so pick one up to see all this great bonus content. Check out the trailer for the release.

