Put the call out and get ready to bust some virtual reality ghosts with your friends as an all-new Ghostbusters game was revealed for the Meta Quest 2 VR headset. The game does not have an official name yet, though it is currently using the working title Ghostbusters VR. The upcoming game was announced at last week's Meta Quest Gaming showcase and was revealed with a short teaser trailer. The trailer was rendered in-engine with no real gameplay shown off, but what is shown is that the game retains the cartoonish art style that has been present in many of the more recent games based on the iconic property.

The trailer opens with a lone player traversing what looks like the lower levels of some sort of facility with a light, items being thrown around, and a lot of ectoplasm. The scene then cuts to the same player in a group with three other players, watching items all around them getting thrown around until a ghost jump scares the point of view character, who responds by firing his Proton Blaster at the spirit. The game will take place in San Francisco and will allow players to play through its campaign either solo or in co-op as they "solve a deep mystery across a new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe."

With the new game coming out, fans are going to want to know where it falls into the overall story of the Ghostbusters universe, especially with Ghostbusters: Afterlife having released last year. Speaking to IGN, Senior VP of Virtual Reality for Sony Pictures Entertainment Jake Zim said that the game does not directly tie into the events or story of the most recent film outing for the franchise, though there will be some returning elements that fans will enjoy. "Our game is not about Afterlife," Zim says. "It is not a sequel to Afterlife. It does not go deeper directly into the stories. It is a new story, it's a new concept, but it ties closely back into lots of things that people loved from Afterlife and the broader Ghostbusters world itself."

The game is published by Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) and developed by nDreams, creators of leading titles Phantom: Covert Ops, Fracked, and Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity. The title joins a large number of other games based on the 1980's phenomenon, including several other VR games such as Ghostbusters VR: Showdown, Ghostbusters VR: Firehouse, and Ghostbusters VR: Now Hiring.

Ghostbusters VR does not yet have a release date or a release window and will be coming to the Meta Quest 2. You can watch the official trailer for the upcoming game down below.

Here's the official synopsis for the new Ghostbusters VR game:

Strap on your proton pack and Quest 2 and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality. Run your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and solve a deep mystery across a new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe. Track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters by wielding iconic equipment. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends in co-op, in an extensive and engrossing campaign. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.

