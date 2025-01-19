With Severance back for Season 2, looking back on the filmography of its stars is a great way to really appreciate just how versatile our favorite actors can be, as well as giving a route to finding the next binge fest for audiences. When you look through it, you'll notice that both Adam Scott and Britt Lower starred in the same sitcom in 2017: Ghosted. This 16-episode comedy follows Scott's disgraced physicist and paranormal believer Max and ex-LAPD skeptic officer Leroy (Craig Robinson) as they are recruited by The Bureau Underground to work on cases hunting down extraterrestial beings.

Whilst Ghosted only got 1 season, and there are issues with it that make the cancellation understandable, there is genuinely a lot to love in this series. Scott and Robinson are the best parts of a colorful cast of characters who carry the show on the backs of their chemistry, with their backstories revolving around Leroy's dead police partner and Max's ex-wife, Britt Lower's Claire, giving a depth not expected in a show with such a wild premise. Furthermore, the effort that clearly went into the practical design and execution of many of the monsters gives this show an almost Doctor Who-like quality, where we can suspend our disbelief long enough to enjoy the wacky adventure-of-the-week style that Ghosted employs.

Adam Scott and Craig Robinson Have Great Chemistry in 'Ghosted'