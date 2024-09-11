One of the most anticipated movies of 2023 from this Marvel star may have fallen flat among critics, but it's still finding success on streaming nearly a year after release. Ghosted, the 2023 romantic comedy starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, has crept back into the Apple TV+ top 10, currently sitting in the #9 spot. Ghosted follows Cole (Evans) who falls in love with Sadie (Armas), but then it's revealed that she's actually a secret agent. Before they can make it to a second date, Cole follows her to another country, which leads to both of them going on a dangerous adventure to save the world. In addition to Evans and Armas, Ghosted also stars Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Tate Donovan, Amy Sedaris, and Lizzie Broadway, and the film currently sits at a 25% rating from critics and a 55% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ghosted was written by Rhet Rheese, Paul Wernick, Chis McKenna, and Erik Sommers. Rheese and Wernick are best known for their work writing the Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool movies, the most recent of which, Deadpool & Wolverine, recently became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all-time. The latter, McKenna and Sommers, wrote the script for all three of Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies set in the MCU, and also penned the screenplay for Paul Rudd's second solo outing as Ant-Man in Ant-Man and The Wasp. Dexter Fletcher directed Ghosted, and it was his first directorial effort since helming Rocketman, the Elton John biopic which stars Taron Edgerton and won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Who Are All the Marvel Cameos in Chris Evans’ ‘Ghosted’?

Ghosted features several cameos from Evans' good friends who he made during his time playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, who worked with Evans on two Captain America movies and several Avengers movies cameo in the film as "Grandson of Sam" and "God," respectively. Ryan Reynolds also appears as Jonas, a cameo favor which Reynolds then paid forward by encouraging Evans to return and reprise his role as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ghosted stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and was written by Rhet Rheese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, and directed by Dexter Fletcher. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Ghosted, now streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

Get Apple TV+