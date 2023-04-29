Just like other movie genres, action comedies have been all over the place when it comes to success, with some failing to balance action and comedy all at once. But the Dexter Fletcher-directed film, Ghosted, has refused to join the list, even becoming Apple TV+'s biggest debut film to date. Starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, the feature has managed to hit the right tone and land on the right footing. Of course, behind the flawless action scenes come off-screen mishaps, as shown in the recently released amusing outtakes, where the cast members struggle to use the props and mess up their lines.

Apple TV has released the blooper reel of the action comedy film, showing Evans laughing around the set and the Blonde actress doing her best to take off her prop gun. The reel also highlighted De Armas imitating the iconic scene from Pan's Labyrinth, while Evans showed off his hidden talent of making an ambulance sound. In other takes, Tate Donovan had to take multiple takes of him saying he's getting goosebumps, which he hasn't had since—in Amy Sedaris character's words—their last three-way, since they got the swinging chairs, and since his acorns dropped. While gag reels are pretty common in movies, it's always good to see how the cast had fun on set, even when their characters had to fight each other.

Ghosted Boasts a Star-Studded Cast

The Apple TV feature isn't De Armas' and Evans' first time to be on a set together: they acted in the 2019 whodunit film Knives Out and the 2022 action thriller The Gray Man. Both films have had a positive critical reception, proving that their on-screen chemistry is a force to be reckoned with. Apart from Evans and De Armas—who played Cole Turner and Sadie Rhodes, respectively—the film's cast members also include Adrien Brody as Leveque, Mike Moh as Wagner, Lizze Broadway as Mattie Turner, Mustafa Shakir as Monte Jackson, Donovan as Dad, and Sedaris as Mom. The rest of the cast includes Anthony Mackie, John Cho, Sebastian Stan, Ryan Reynolds, and more.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Ghosted': The Main Characters, Ranked by Likability

Ghosted follows Cole, a simple farmer, who falls head over heels for a seemingly simple woman named Sadie. However, Sadie is nothing like the woman Cole thought she was, as he soon discovers that Sadie has been hiding a secret all along: she is a secret agent working for the CIA. One thing leads to another, and Cole has been mistaken as a CIA agent as well, leaving him no choice but join Sadie in a globe-trotting adventure, all while hoping for a second date with a woman who "ghosted" him.

Ghosted is now streaming on Apple TV+. You can watch the blooper reel below.