Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Apple TV+ movie Ghosted.Chris Evans and Ana de Armas are back together for a new action rom-com. Ghosted follows a farmer who meets and falls for a girl after a wonderful day together. When she seemingly ghosts him, he impulsively travels to London to surprise her, only to discover she is a CIA agent on a dangerous mission.

With a suitably silly premise and two unbelievably good-looking people as the stars, Ghosted is the perfect movie to watch on a Friday night. The film doesn't have a lot of characters, keeping things simple with only a few key figures – plus a ton of cameos. However, not every player in the movie is as likable or as interesting as others.

7 Wagner

Mike Moh plays Wagner, Leveque's main henchman tasked with securing the passcode to open the case containing a powerful weapon known as Aztec. He spends most of the movie unsuccessfully chasing after Sadie and Cole, missing the chance to capture them every time.

Action movies have many great henchmen – from Oddjob to Gazelle. However, Wagner is neither likable nor interesting, acting mostly as a fallible and annoying obstacle. And while he is an effective antagonist, in that audiences will probably cheer when he dies, the role is a waste of Moh's talents as an actor and a martial artist.

6 Leveque

Academy Award winner Adrien Brody plays Laveque, Ghosted's main antagonist. A disgraced French agent, Laveque wants to recover Aztec to sell to a high-profile buyer. Sadie and Cole's efforts successfully derail his plans, making him more erratic and dangerous.

Laveque is a pretty straightforward villain, but Brody makes him work. Although he isn't appealing or likable, Brody makes Laveque interesting whenever he's on-screen, leaving audiences with a strong impression and reminding everyone why he has a golden statuette somewhere in his house. Laveque isn't an action villain on his way to becoming an icon, but at least he isn't entirely forgettable.

5 Monte Jackson

Sadie's co-worker, Monte Jackson, has a short but memorable role in Ghosted. He appears near the film's second act, trying to discover the truth behind Cole and Sadie's relationship while figuring out if she indeed compromised her mission to save him.

Monte is part of Ghosted's most memorable scene, subjecting Cole and Sadie to a funny polygraph test. He ultimately meets a sad ending when Laveque's men get the best of him. Monte is a significant supporting character, but his personality comes off as envious and somewhat petty. It's clear he is only doing his job, but that doesn't make him any more likable.

4 Marco

Played by the underrated Marwan Kenzari, Marco is Sadie's ex-boyfriend, who she goes to for help to smuggle Cole out of Pakistan and back to the USA. Marco shares an awkward dinner with Sadie and Cole, adding more insight into Sadie's elusive personality, much to Cole's chagrin.

The role is a rare chance for Kenzari, an actor best known for his numerous villainous roles, to flex his comedic muscles. Marco is quite funny and memorable, with Kenzari nailing his jokes and adding an amusing contrast to Sadie's stoicism and Cole's fearful persona. Unfortunately, Marco isn't in much of Ghosted, with his death leading to a series of cameos from MCU stars meant to surprise the audience.

3 Cole's Family

Despite its entertainment value, Ghosted can be a pretty lazy movie, to the point where it doesn't even bother to give Cole's parents names. Referred to only as "mom" and "dad," they are played by veteran actors Amy Sedaris and Tate Donovan. Cole's sister, Mattie, has more luck in that she at least gets a name.

Cole's family is funny and quite likable. His parents are laid back and supportive, while Mattie provides the hard-hitting truths he needs to hear. The three add considerable development to Cole's characterization, while the certified talents of Sedaris and Donovan do plenty of heavy lifting to elevate the characters. It's a shame Ghosted doesn't have more of Cole's family because they are funny and dynamic, bringing plenty of energy to the early portions of the film.

2 Cole Turner

Cole is among Chris Evans' most against-type roles. Meek, fearful, needy, and insecure, Cole is an unlikely hero who becomes overly attached to his romantic partners. He smothers them with attention, usually coming off too strong and alienating them.

Evans' charm goes a long way to sell Cole as a likable character despite his more questionable traits. Following a girl to London after one date is stalker behavior, and his reaction to her line of work is questionable at best. Cole might not be the best romantic lead, and his behavior gets annoying pretty fast, but it's a testament to Evans' charisma that the character still makes for an entertaining and occasionally compelling figure.

1 Sadie Rhodes

Ana de Armas has delivered many memorable performances throughout her career. The recent Oscar nominee stars in Ghosted as Sadie, a CIA agent with a tough exterior and intimacy issues. Meeting Cole is life-changing for her, opening her up to the possibility of romance.

Like most of the film's other characters, Sadie is not entirely three-dimensional, but de Armas is so charismatic on camera that she almost sells the character. The actor makes Sadie interesting and even relatable, which is surprising considering she's a tough-as-nails and kickass CIA agent. Sadie's doubts and reservations about a relationship are understandable for a person in her line of work, and de Armas plays her convincingly, never half-assing the performance despite the film's otherwise lackluster and formulaic approach.

