With director Dexter Fletcher’s upcoming action-comedy, Ghosted, starring Captain America: The First Avenger’s Chris Evans and Knives Out star Ana de Armas, streaming on Apple TV+ later this month, Collider is teaming up with Apple to offer movie-goers their only chance to catch this movie on the big screen.

The free screening will be held at a Midtown East movie theater in New York City on April 19th starting at 6pm. Guests will get to experience it all the way movies are meant to be seen, and afterward, Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff will be mediating a special Q&A with the director, Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman).

To snag your tickets before they’re gone, please hit this link and let us know your email and if you'd like to bring a guest. We’ll be contacting the winners a few days before, so be sure to check your emails!

What’s Ghosted About & Who’s In It?

From the minds behind Deadpool and a Top Gun: Maverick producer, Ghosted boasts a cast like it’s the next Mission: Impossible movie, and sprinkles some romantic comedy throughout. Reuniting after co-starring in Netflix’s The Gray Man last year, de Armas takes on the action-packed role of secret agent Sadie, who is charmed into a serendipitous date with Evans’ Cole, a sweet, but awkward farmer who falls head over heels. After an otherwise perfect date, Sadie seems to drop off the face of the earth, and despite the likelihood of having been ghosted, Cole takes off to London to woo her, where he finds so much more than he originally bargained for.

Ghosted blends genres, luring you in with that meet-cute, and then, much like Evans’ character Cole, you’re blindsided by de Armas kicking bad guy butt and taking names. Before the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina, she is Sadie, the secret agent tasked with saving her boyfriend if she wants that second date. As for the stacked cast, Ghosted features names like Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, Adrien Brody, Tate Donovan, and more.

After Collider’s screening, Ghosted will premiere on April 21 only on Apple TV+. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one in theaters. You can watch the trailer below, and be sure to get those emails in ASAP!