Fans can expect to see some familiar faces when Ghosted debuts on Apple TV+ this weekend, as Chris Evans has revealed that some of his friends from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will show up for a cameo or two in the upcoming romantic action comedy. During an interview in Good Morning America, the actor playfully revealed the information while promoting the project, which will also have Ana De Armas as lead, alongside Evans' character. While the actor didn't give away any specific names, there's a possibility that the guests on the movie might be closer to his corner of the franchise than more recent entries.

Ghosted was directed by Dexter Fletcher, and it follows the story of Cole (Evans), a young man who goes out on a date with Sadie (De Armas), and ends up completely falling in love with her. Even if they had a lot of fun together, Sadie stops replying to Cole's texts, leaving him disappointed and concerned for her well-being. Since Sadie had told him that she lived in London, Cole decides to fly to Europe by himself in order to surprise her, but he wasn't ready for what he would find by the time he arrived to the continent. Apparently, Sadie was hiding the fact that she's a special forces agent, and Cole sees himself involved in a conspiracy far greater than anything he'd ever faced.

The movie will also mark a reunion for the two leads, who starred together a few years ago on Rian Johnson's Knives Out. In the contemporary "whodunnit", De Armas played Marta Cabrera, the main suspect in the death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). Throughout the film, Cabrera must team up with Evan's character, Hugh Drysdale, Thrombey's rebellious grandson who always seems to disagree with his family. While the pair's dynamic on the screen was really fun to watch, Marta would find out, with the help of Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), that Hugh was actually behind the murder of his grandfather. The pair also appeared in The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Regé-Jean Page.

Image via Apple TV+

Will Chris Evans Pick Up the Shield Once More?

During the same interview where he pointed out some of his Marvel co-stars would make cameos in Ghosted, Chris Evans was asked if he would consider coming back to the role of Captain America. While the actor said he would be excited to pick up the shield once again, he stated that it would be too soon, and that he wouldn't want to tarnish the legacy of his performance as Steve Rogers. Anthony Mackie is the current Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he will play the lead of film from the franchise for the first time in next summer's Captain America: New World Order.

While you wait for Ghosted to premiere on Apple TV+ this weekend, you can check out the official interview clip featuring Chris Evans talking about the upcoming cameos below: