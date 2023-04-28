Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Ghosted.

Apple TV+'s newest movie, Ghosted premiered over the weekend on the streamer and featured a star-studded cast. Ana de Armas and Chris Evans headlined the film in a role-reversal espionage rom-com that finds Cole Turner (Evans), a bumbling but sweet farmer in deep water when pursues Sadie Rhodes (de Armas) to London after she ghosts him. The twist? Sadie’s actually a superspy working for the CIA and when Cole gets himself wrapped up in her mission, she has no choice but to bring him along for the ride and protect him from the evil Leveque (Adrien Brody) and his forces.

Evans and de Armas are no strangers to action flicks, but it's refreshing to see Evans play the damsel in distress after years of his iconic role as Captain America in the MCU. Speaking of the MCU, the star power doesn’t end with our protagonists. The film also features a trio of memorable cameos that stand out as highlights of the movie, actors you may recognize from their work in MCU (and soon-to-be MCU) projects.

Anthony Mackie

Going in order of appearances brings us to our first cameo, and it’ll have you seeing double. Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie, appears about halfway through the movie as one of several bounty hunters looking to collect a hit out on the “Taxman," who he, along with everyone else assumes is Cole. The Taxman is actually Sadie’s codename, but because of Cole’s head-over-heels decision combined with the ol’ wrong place, wrong time trope, he is mistaken as the agent. But back to Mackie — codenamed “Grandson of Sam," the former Falcon plays his role to comedic perfection and provides a hint of that classic Sam and Steve banner that we all miss from the early MCU days. But it isn’t long before Grandson of Sam is taken out by another absurdly named bounty hunter. And then that bounty hunter is killed by another recognizable bounty hunter, bringing us to the next cameo.

Sebastian Stan

Image via Entertainment Weekly

It seems like Evans pulled out all the stops to get the Team Cap trio together again for a reunion, however, they aren’t on the best of terms in this movie. Sebastian Stan’s bounty hunter simply goes by “God” and is waiting to strike in the backseat of the previous bounty hunter's car. God, who has the same chilling demeanor as Stan’s MCU character, The Winter Soldier, orders Sadie to drive and for a moment it looks like God may have finally succeeded in capturing our heroes. That’s until God insists they trade cars, a deadly mistake. As they’re walking by gunpoint to God’s car, he explains his “unshakeable confidence” and how he has tuned himself to every possible sense only to be run over by a truck operated by — plot twist — Grandson of Sam! He returns to revel in his defeat of God only to die (again) immediately after. The gag is hilarious in its own right but the MCU-themed cameos make the scene infinitely better as it feels very in character with Sam and Bucky’s own love/hate relationship, minus the killing, of course.

Ryan Reynolds

During the climactic final showdown against Leveque in a classy, Space Needle-esque rotating restaurant overlooking the Washington D.C. skyline, Sadie takes cover only to be approached by one of the many waiters/assassins. It’s none other than a timid Ryan Reynolds clad in an eye patch. He introduces himself as an ally to Sadie and just before she shoots, she recognizes him as Jonas, another one of her exes. Based on their short interaction, it seems as if Jonas has quite the backstory. For one, he’s lost an eye, but he also alludes to having lost several other body parts due to their doomed relationship, including one notable male body part that since losing has made him a much more “active listener.” He eventually slinks back to where he came from, but wherever he is now, we’re wishing Jonas the best in his future relationships.

This hilarious cameo is likely a return favor or a sequel cameo if you will, for Chris Evans’ cameo in Reynolds’ movie Free Guy back in 2021. Evans’ has a split-second appearance in the film where he reacts to Reynolds’ protagonist Guy and his use of Captain America’s shield to defend himself. As far as MCU ties, Reynolds famously plays the Merc With a Mouth, Deadpool, a character that is soon to make the official jump over to the MCU in Deadpool 3. But regardless of the connections, I’m sure Reynolds would’ve been willing to cameo regardless as he is making quite a name for himself when it comes to cameos. Most recently he appeared in a single moment in last year's Bullet Train and also showed up in Hobbs & Shaw.

Everyone loves a good cameo, like Brad Pitt in Deadpool 2 or the reigning cameo king, the late great Stan Lee, but Ghosted’s themed-cameo technique sets it apart from the rest in a great way. Sure, it makes it hard to separate the actor from the character from the MCU hero and so on, but it makes for a memorable experience, so here’s to the start of the Marvel Cameo Universe!