The newest addition to Apple Original Films’ Ghosted, Hollywood heartthrob Adrien Brody has signed on to join the previously announced Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the new action film, Deadline reports. Originally picked up by Apple last summer, the platform has tapped director Dexter Fletcher to helm the new film, which is being described as a romantic action-adventure story.

Ghosted was written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the team behind action comedy hits Deadpool and Zombieland. While not much is known about the film at present, the duo will also serve as producers alongside Jules Daly and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. The film’s stars, Evans and de Armas will serve as producer and executive producer respectively.

Brody will be a great addition to the film, coming from a long line of hits including The Pianist, for which the actor earned an Oscar for in 2003. This year alone has been nonstop for the actor, who recently appeared in HBO’s Succession, playing a billionaire investor who poses a threat to the future of Waystar Royco. Dressed in relaxed outdoorsy clothing, complete with a beanie, the actor’s character, Josh, keeps things tense during his guest starring appearance. The Oscar winner also teamed back up with fan favorite director, Wes Anderson for last year's The French Dispatch alongside stars like Timothée Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, and Frances McDormand, amongst others.

Along with his packed schedule for 2021, Brody is keeping things moving in 2022. He is set to play Los Angeles Lakers coach Pat Riley, in the upcoming Showtime series Winning Time, which will take fans on a journey behind the unforgettable and unbeatable team’s progression during the 1980s. Most recently, Brody once again reunited with Anderson on his new film, Asteroid City. The movie, slated for a release at some point in 2022, is said to be a romantic comedy that will host an even larger cast than Anderson’s film’s typically do. There are also rumors of development for a second season of Chapelwaite, the Stephen King-inspired series the star led for Epix last year.

With Brody’s strong drama and romance background being added to the new Fletcher film, fans can rest assured that they will be in for a treat. Pairing Brody’s talents with the heavy action adventure past of Evans and de Armas, Ghosted is sure to be a blockbuster hit for Apple Original Films.

