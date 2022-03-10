Upcoming film Ghosted is growing its cast as it adds four new members to the lineup. Per an exclusive with Deadline, Ghosted has now contracted Mike Moh, Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tate Donovan to star in the film, joining the previously announced cast made up of Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Adrien Brody. Dexter Fletcher is set to direct the picture which will air on Apple TV+.

Few details have been released about the film, which will supposedly be a romantic action-adventure. According to Fletcher, filming began last month with Atlanta and Washington D.C. as the primary filming locations. The film is written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wenick, the duo behind Zombieland and Deadpool, who sold the project to Skydance. Reese and Wenick will also serve as producers alongside Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger. Evans and de Armas are slated as producer and executive producer respectively.

Moh has been on the rise to stardom, having gained prominence in his role as martial artist Bruce Lee in Quinten Tarantino’s Once Upon in Hollywood. He has appeared in very few projects since the film, with only two feature films Killerman and Boogie premiering in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Ghosted will be the actor’s next major project. Sedaris was recently seen in Disney+ hit shows The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett and is currently filming romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know for Amazon Studios.

Image via Columbia Pictures

RELATED: 'Ghosted': Adrien Brody Joins Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Action Romance

Nelson has been particularly busy, appearing in a number of upcoming Guillermo del Toro works such as Best Picture nominee Nightmare Alley, the approaching stop-motion Pinocchio film, and the director’s upcoming anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Donovan’s most recent credits include roles in several biographical films including Respect, Worth, and Rocketman.

Ghosted initially starred Scarlett Johansson alongside her former Marvel co-star. However, due to scheduling conflicts, the actress left the project and was replaced by de Armas who worked with Evans on Knives Out. No clear production schedule is available, so it’s up in the air when Ghosted could appear on the streamer. However, the star-studded film gives way to a promising action-filled film, surely to be a hit with audiences and a success for Apple Original Films.

You can stick with Collider for more updates as filming gets underway and new details emerge.

Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa Dance Together in First Image From Matthew Vaughn's Spy Thriller 'Argylle' The movie will be released on Apple TV+ this year.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Shawnee Haas (154 Articles Published) Shawnee Haas is a TV/Movies News Writer for Collider. She graduated in 2021 from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor's in Film & TV Production. She enjoys writing nonfiction and creative fiction pieces in her free time and watching classic horror movies with her friends. More From Shawnee Haas