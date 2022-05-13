Filming for the highly anticipated upcoming romantic comedy Ghosted has wrapped, according to a cheeky Instagram post from the film's star, Chris Evans.

Evans posted the announcement to the photo-sharing app yesterday. The post shows a picture of Evans and his co-star Ana de Armas in a van in front of a blue background, with the film's director, Dexter Fletcher, in the backseat. The image shows the three together, laughing hysterically at, well, maybe a plot point in the film? An on-set prank? Who knows, but it sure looks fun, and certainly bodes well for the upcoming movie.

Along with the image, Evans included the following caption, "[t]hat’s a picture wrap on Ghosted! Thank you so much to the entire cast and crew for all your hard work. It was an absolute joy working with you every day...And a special thank you to [Dexter Fletcher] and [Ana de Armas] I’d make a hundred movies with you two if I could! Thanks for all the laughter!"

Ghosted is being created for Apple TV+ as a part of the streaming app's growing catalog of original content. The streaming app broke new ground at this year's Academy Awards with the Apple TV+ film CODA taking home the Best Picture award, a first for the streaming app, and a push forward in making Apple TV+ a major player in the overcrowded streaming market.

This is not Evans' first time working on an Apple TV+ exclusive. Evans previously worked on the 2020 Apple TV+ miniseries Defending Jacob. Scarlett Johansson was originally attached to star alongside Evans in the project, though she later dropped out due to scheduling conflicts. Ana de Armas stepped in after Johansson exited the project. This isn't the first time de Armas and Evans are working together. The two also co-starred in Rian Johnson's 2019 film Knives Out, where they both played off one another very well. It will be exciting to see what they bring to this new project.

The film is also set to star Adrien Brody and Amy Sedaris. Filming for the project began in February of this year and took place in both Atlanta, Georgia, and the Washington, D.C. area. The screenplay for the film was written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The film is produced by Skydance Media.

No release date has yet been set for Ghosted.

